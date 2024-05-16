Pierce Brosnan turns 71! Check out his earliest photos with wife Keely Shaye when their 30 year romance began

Happy birthday Pierce Brosnan! The Irish actor and famed James Bond turns 71 today, May 16, and will likely be celebrating his big day with his loved ones.

The star has been married since 2001 to journalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, and they share two sons, 27-year-old Dylan and 23-year-old Paris, who are creatives just like their parents.

The couple have been together for over three decades, however, first meeting in April 1994 at a party in Mexico, and love very quickly blossomed between them.

It was months into their relationship that they made their first public event appearance together, at the Carousel of Hope Ball to Benefit Juvenile Diabetes that October.

The couple were the picture of elegance and sophistication for their red carpet debut, with Pierce wearing a sleek black three-piece suit and Keely dressed to match in a gorgeous floor-length gown with black velvet opera gloves.

At the time, Pierce had just started becoming a mainstay in the entertainment industry thanks to beloved performances in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), The Fourth Protocol (1987), and the TV series that made him a star, Remington Steele.

Just a year later, he made his debut as Agent 007 in GoldenEye and immediately became a household name, memorably playing the role of Bond three more times before hanging up his gun in 2002 after Die Another Day.

In April 1994, Keely met Pierce at a party where she was meant to interview Cheers star Ted Danson, but the two formed a connection and began dating soon after. This was three years after the passing of Pierce's first wife, Cassandra Harris, after a tragic battle with ovarian cancer.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" she told People.

They had their first date just days later, during which they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning."

"I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man," she said. "He really likes and appreciates women."

On the 30th anniversary of the day they met, Keely took to Instagram with a post looking back on their love story with several photos spanning the length of their relationship.

"4-8-94 was my lucky day. How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?" she lovingly penned.

"Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later. Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial Time flies on love's wings."

Pierce sweetly responded to the post with a comment that read: "Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly."