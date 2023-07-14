Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella Banderas stuns in skimpy bikini

Stella Banderas, the striking 26-year-old daughter of renowned actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, recently showcased her trim figure in a skimpy black bikini on Instagram.

As part of a vibrant photo series, Stella, who has clearly inherited her parents' charisma, shared snaps from her vacation retreat in a picturesque Italian locale.

Sporting her chestnut brown hair pulled back in a casual ponytail and opting for a fresh, makeup-free look, Stella posed with her friends, exuding an effortless sense of cool. One of the additional photos in the post featured her kneeling beneath an enchanting floral archway in a peach gown, the candid moment beautifully encapsulated.

A simple heart emoji served as the caption for the delightful photo collection, hinting at the joy Stella found in the company of her friends. Born in September 1996, Stella is the shared gem of Melanie and Antonio, who wed in April of the same year.

She was born in Spain, like her famous father, and is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish fluently. Stella also has an equally famous half-sibling, Dakota Johnson, star of Fifty Shades of Grey, who is the daughter of Melanie and her first husband, Don Johnson.

Following her parents' divorce in 2015, Stella remained close to both, and in 2021, decided to legally abbreviate her name from Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith to Stella del Carmen Banderas.

This was not a display of resentment towards her mother, she simply stated in official court documents (via People) that she typically doesn't use 'Griffith' when referring to herself or on documents, and the legal name change would better align with her regular usage.

Despite having renowned actors as parents, Stella has carved a successful career for herself in the modeling world, gracing the cover of Glamour Spain in 2020. However, she considers herself a multimedia storyteller first and foremost, as she expresses on her Instagram bio.

On her Instagram, she shares snippets of her artistic endeavors, such as a short video series she directed, titled 'Portraits Of The Divine Feminine', to her thousands of followers. Moreover, Stella has collaborated with significant fashion brands like Hermes Beauty and Matisse Footwear, applying her artistic editing skills to their projects.

Melanie was previously married to Stephen Bauer between 1981 and 1989, and together they share 37-year-old son Alexander.

The Working Girl star was married twice to Don Johnson, between 1976 and 1979, and again between 1989 and 1996. Don and Melanie are parents to actress Dakoka Johnson, 33.

