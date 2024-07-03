Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reported marriage woes have been kicked up a notch after a new video surfaced online.

The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram to promote products from her JLo Beauty line – but it was her naked ring finger that grabbed the attention.

Jennifer seemingly ditched her wedding ring to film the candid clip, which you can watch below, as she encouraged fans to "show off more of that skin" and feel "confident" this summer.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez hints at marriage woes by ditching wedding ring

It appears to be the first time she has been spotted without her diamond sparkler, but Ben has been photographed several times not wearing his wedding band.

However, it was just a few days ago that her wedding ring and massive green engagement ring were firmly in place in promotional images for her latest Coach campaign.

Her ring-free appearance though follows the latest reports that Jennifer and Ben's marriage has been "over for months", according to Page Six.

There have also been other telling signs including the couple listing their $60 million marital home, Ben currently living in a rental, and Jennifer's solo trip to Europe.

© Instagram Jennifer appeared to ditch her wedding ring from Ben Affleck

Speculation about trouble in Ben and JLo's marriage arose after the couple went nearly two months without being photographed together.

However, they soon put on a united front when they were snapped reuniting on May 16 to watch Ben's child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play in Los Angeles, and they have been pictured together several times since.

Before attending Fin's play together, the last time the couple was spotted in public was March 30.

© Instagram Jennifer and Ben have been spotted without their wedding rings

Jennifer has remained relatively quiet about the speculation surrounding her marriage, but she was put on the spot while promoting her Netflix movie Atlas in Mexico City on May 22.

Sitting alongside her co-star, Simu Liu, Jennifer was suddenly asked by a reporter: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" Before the unidentified reporter added: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben's marriage is 'in trouble'

Simu jumped in to defend JLo and quipped: "We're not doing that. Thank you so much guys."

Jennifer appeared to laugh it off but when the reporter could be heard continuing his line of questioning, she looked directly at him and said: "You know better than that."

Simu added: "Don't come in with that energy, please."

© Getty Images JLo has remained quiet about the status of her marriage

Simu isn't the only Atlas co-star to defend her honor. Sterling K. Brown has also spoken out and insisted she and Ben were "very much in love" while he helped her run lines for the movie.

"Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith," the This Is Us star said, referring to a character in the film.

© Getty Jennifer's marriage has been defended by her Atlas co-stars

He added: "I think the newlyweds — still very much in love — I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband's voice."

© Getty Jennifer and Ben ended their original engagement in 2004

Jennifer and Ben's love story goes back decades, with the pair ending their original engagement in 2004.

They reunited in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022 before throwing a second, three-day ceremony that August.