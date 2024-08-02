Shania Twain, 58, rocks natural beauty look for beach break in unique attire

Shania Twain has been enjoying a well-deserved break with her husband, and it turns out that includes singing along to her hit songs with fellow guests at a beach club.

New video shared by Daisy Victoria on Instagram reveals the moment that a table of girls at a Greek beach club singing along to "That Don't Impress Me Much" were joined by Shania, who put her arms over the shoulders of two of the girls and joined them in their singalong.

© Instagram/Daisy Victoria Shania joined the girls at SantAnna resort in Greece

With her natural beauty on show, and a wide-brimmed straw hat keeping the sun off her face, the girls at first didn't recognize the 58-year-old international superstar, but soon were up dancing with Shania.

Shania wore a green crochet sundress over her dark green swimsuit, and she reposted Daisy's video as well as taking a selfie with the group.

© Instagram/Daisy Victoria Shania Twain takes a selfie with a fan in Greece

Shania was enjoying a day at SantAnna beach club in Mykonos; "SantAnna is all about enjoying the best of beach lifestyles, and we have endless possibilities for private parties and celebratory gatherings," their website reads.

It also has the largest seawater swimming pool in the Mediterranean, with performances from the likes of Travis Scott and Tyga both taking place this week.

© Instagram Shania holds her dog Sapphie as she poses with husband Frederic

Shania's husband Frederic also shared snaps from their vacation, posting a sweet snap of the pair with their pet dog Sapphie on an evening walk, with the setting sun behind them above calm blue waters and islands.

"Lovely time in Greece with my girls," he captioned the post; Sapphie also has her own Instagram page, and pictures of her at SantAnna were also shared.

Frederic, 53, remains Shania's biggest supporter; he has traveled with his wife for almost all of her shows, often even acting as a photographer for her concerts and tour stops, and shared the sweetest tribute to her after the Hyde Park performance in London earlier in 2024.

"No words to say how proud I am of this wonderful lady for another legendary show @bsthydepark Sunday night," he gushed.

"The crowd was one of the best ever. These past few weeks have been totally amazing. Thank you UK, Ireland for such an amazing time!"

© Harry Durrant Shania performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024

He also praised his wife after her iconic performance at Glastonbury Festival, where she took to the stage for the Legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

"EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance," he wrote in an emotional post. "You are the absolute BEST!!!!! So much work went into this and so much talent!!! Congrats to the whole team around her – you are all exceptional people!!!!"