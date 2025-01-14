The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman hints at finale twist: 'You're going to like the end'

The Traitors is already at the beginning on the end, with the finale set to air on Friday. While we can't believe that it's nearly over - with just three episodes left to go - Claudia Winkleman has teased what to expect from the finale… and it sounds epic.

The host of the shadowy BBC competition - which sees Faithfuls and Traitors pitted against one another - revealed in the opening episode that there was a major game change planned for the finale. Any players banished in the final episode will not reveal if they are a Traitor or a Faithful, instead leaving the remaining players to act upon their instinct to end the game.

In the opening episode, she explained: "Winning the money is gonna require even more smarts than ever this year. Listen carefully. Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave, instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game."

Speaking about the twist to HELLO! and other reporters at a Q&A, Claudia praised the producers who came up with the rule saying, saying: "It's so smart of… the whole gang because it underlines the 'you think you know how to play'.

If any of you were gonna think, 'Come on let's just go in the castle, let's play,' you might have a way of working it out, right? Whether you want to be a Traitor or a Faithful. And I'm going to take this path, I'm going to throw this person under the bus.

"This that takes away, all of that and it goes back to the absolute main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct. You're going to like the end I hope. That's all I can say it. It throws it all on its head."

She continued that, instead of the contestants knowing how the game works, it continues to keep them in the dark. She said: "This isn't something that has been decided and worked out. This is how it's going to work. So at the end, I will thank somebody for taking part and they will just walk out so those remaining can't do anything, and I shouldn't speak everything in case I [ruin it]."

There are two Traitors - Linda and Minah - in the show, who are up against an army of Faithfuls including Leanne, Francesca, Alexander, Anna, Leon, Joe, Freddie, Lisa, Charlotte and Fozia. But will the Faithfuls succeed? We can't wait to find out!