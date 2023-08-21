Salma Hayek pays tribute to very rarely seen billionaire father-in-law – see photo

Salma Hayek's family legacy extends beyond her children and husband François-Henri Pinault, as evidenced by her latest throwback shot in tribute to her father-in-law, François Pinault.

The French billionaire magnate turns 86 today, August 21, and the actress, 56, shared a sweet memory of theirs together, presumably from a party in an ornate home, alongside a birthday wish.

"Happy birthday to the man who raised the love of my life," she wrote. "Your wisdom, kindness, and warmth have been a guiding light in our lives. Cheers to laughter, love, and many more cherished moments together."

Fans responded to the post in the comments section with birthday wishes of their own, and others left comments like: "How wonderful it is to have an appreciative and caring relationship with in-laws," and: "I love every single detail about this picture," as well as: "Such a beautiful picture and such beautiful dedicating words."

François Pinault made his first foray into business with Pinault SA, a wood-trading company founded in 1963, which grew exponentially over the decades as it began purchasing several retail store chains and department stores.

In 1992, he set up the holding company Artémis to consolidate their investments in these businesses, and to date, Artémis is owned 100% by the members of the Pinault family.

© Instagram Salma shared a sweet throwback in honor of her father-in-law's birthday

Over the years, the company bought several French vineyards and wine companies, the magazine Le Point, the auction house Christie's, and the luxury cruise company Ponant. By the end of the '90s, the company began buying stake in luxury brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Boucheron.

In 2003, the management of the company was handed over to François-Henri, 61, who consolidated the company's interests with several other luxury groups, thereby creating the multi-billion dollar company Kering.

© Getty Images Francois Pinault is one of the world's richest people, thanks to Kering and Artémis

In 2005, François-Henri was named the President and CEO of Kering, a position he maintains to this day, and he is also the President of Groupe Artémis and a member of the board of Christie's.

François-Henri's net worth, according to Celebritynetworth.com, is reported to be a whopping $7 billion. But his father's is an even more astounding figure, currently a reported $40 billion, one of the richest men on the planet.

© Getty Images Francois-Henri took over the company from his father in 2003

Salma and François-Henri first confirmed their relationship by announcing their engagement in March of 2007, welcoming their daughter Valentina, now 15, in September.

On Valentine's Day 2009, the two tied the knot in Paris and renewed their wedding vows later that year in Venice. Salma got candid in an interview with Glamour this February about her changing opinion on marriage.

© Getty Images The French billionaire and Salma have been married since 2009

"I actually didn't believe in marriage," she told the outlet. "I didn't want to marry [François-Henri]. He tried for a long time, and I would say yes, and then I wouldn't show up. And he didn't go away when I didn't show up, he had to stick around until we got it done. And I was terrified."

