Travis Kelce's dreams come true as incredible news is confirmed
travis kelce quarterback premiere© Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is heading to the big screen

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Travis Kelce is having all of his dreams come true at the moment – not only is he dating Taylor Swift after publicly announcing his interest, but he's just landed the role of a lifetime.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has been confirmed to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 after revealing earlier this year that he would love to appear in the Adam Sandler movie.

Adam confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, saying: "Travis mentioned it so we have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by."

He added: "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

Travis is a huge fan of Happy Gilmore and revealed on his New Heights podcast that he would do "anything" to appear in the second installment.

"Man, I didn't even know there was a job opening," he said to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce performs onstage during 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on June 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Travis will appear in Happy Gilmore 2

"I'll be a [expletive] extra, anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set – count me in."

He added: "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

Happy Gilmore 2 won't be Travis' first foray on the big screen as he has reportedly landed his debut movie role in Loose Cannons, an action comedy from producer and stuntman Chad Stahelski, whose credits include the John Wick films.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California.© Getty Images
Travis owns a 'Happy Gilmore' hat

Travis will first be seen on the small screen after he was cast in Ryan Murphy's new FX TV series Grotesquerie.

He will star opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, with his character making a brief appearance in the teaser trailer released on August 15.

In the clip, Travis can be seen crossing his hands in front of his face, appearing to perform some type of magic.

Clip from a video shared by Niecy Nash-Betts on Instagram May 7, 2024 teasing Travis Kelce's upcoming role in Ryan Murphy's new show Grotesquerie© Instagram
Travis will be seen in Ryan Murphy's new show Grotesquerie

Travis is also the new host of Prime Video's game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? which sees contestants using celebrities to help with 11 elementary-school-level questions as they compete to win $100,000.

However, football fans needn't worry about Travis giving up the game.

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said during a January press conference. "I love it."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 17, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts© Getty
Travis has no plans to give up football yet

"We still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

He added: "That's the point of the offseason. Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do, and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."

travis kelce hosting snl© NBC
Travis hosted SNL in March 2023

Travis credits his new career path to his March 2023 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

"The SNL stuff kinda opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me," he explained. "But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because it's so much further down the road than it is right now."       

