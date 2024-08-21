Travis Kelce is having all of his dreams come true at the moment – not only is he dating Taylor Swift after publicly announcing his interest, but he's just landed the role of a lifetime.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has been confirmed to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 after revealing earlier this year that he would love to appear in the Adam Sandler movie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift show

Adam confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, saying: "Travis mentioned it so we have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by."

He added: "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

Travis is a huge fan of Happy Gilmore and revealed on his New Heights podcast that he would do "anything" to appear in the second installment.

"Man, I didn't even know there was a job opening," he said to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

© Getty Images Travis will appear in Happy Gilmore 2

"I'll be a [expletive] extra, anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set – count me in."

He added: "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

Happy Gilmore 2 won't be Travis' first foray on the big screen as he has reportedly landed his debut movie role in Loose Cannons, an action comedy from producer and stuntman Chad Stahelski, whose credits include the John Wick films.

© Getty Images Travis owns a 'Happy Gilmore' hat

Travis will first be seen on the small screen after he was cast in Ryan Murphy's new FX TV series Grotesquerie.

He will star opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, with his character making a brief appearance in the teaser trailer released on August 15.

In the clip, Travis can be seen crossing his hands in front of his face, appearing to perform some type of magic.

© Instagram Travis will be seen in Ryan Murphy's new show Grotesquerie

Travis is also the new host of Prime Video's game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? which sees contestants using celebrities to help with 11 elementary-school-level questions as they compete to win $100,000.

However, football fans needn't worry about Travis giving up the game.

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said during a January press conference. "I love it."

© Getty Travis has no plans to give up football yet

"We still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

He added: "That's the point of the offseason. Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do, and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."

© NBC Travis hosted SNL in March 2023

Travis credits his new career path to his March 2023 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

"The SNL stuff kinda opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me," he explained. "But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because it's so much further down the road than it is right now."

