Jack Whitehall's fiance Roxy shows off unbelievable engagement ring following festive proposal

Congratulations are in order for Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner, who are engaged!

On Friday night, after sharing the wonderful news that her comedian beau had popped the question, Roxy posted an incredible snap featuring her engagement ring of dreams.

Roxy showed off her incredible pear-shaped ring during a glamorous night out with her friends

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old headed out for a glamorous dinner with her friends in Chelsea. During the lavish meal, Roxy was photographed sporting her dazzling new diamond as she beamed alongside her friend.

The gorgeous snaps of the bride-to-be came just hours after she confirmed the news that she was a fiancée with a highlights reel of her best moments from the last two months, which kicked off with her reaching through a diamond-ring-shaped balloon to reveal her own glittering pear-cut diamond. See the full video below.

Roxy Horner shares details of Jack Whitehall's festive proposal

Captioning the video, Roxy wrote: "How could I fit a whole year of highlights into one video? Here is a snippet of the last two magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed."

Jack and Roxy have already been celebrating their big news

Friends and fans couldn’t wait to rush in with messages for the happy couple, but one of the first to comment on the special video was the groom-to-be, who wrote: "My love," surrounded by three red love hearts.

The couple got together in 2020

One follower jokingly replied: "Was beginning to think your knees didn’t bend." Emma Louise Connolly wrote: "THISSSS!!!!!!! All our love to you three." Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan commented: "Congratulations, darling."

How did Jack propose?

Whilst Roxy didn’t confirm how the Travels with My Father star popped the question, it appears as though Jack got down on one knee in the most beautifully festive setting, surrounded by Christmas trees as far as the eye could see.

Roxy gave fans a glimpse of the incredible proposal setting

The picture-perfect spruces were covered in twinkling fairy lights and decorated with red and yellow bows, surrounded by candles. For the evening, Roxy looked stunning in a halterneck navy blue dress covered in white polka dots.

© Instagram The couple matched in navy blue

Meanwhile, Jack looked incredibly smart in a matching navy blue suit. It's safe to say the pair have already been celebrating their big news as Roxy shared a photo of what appeared to be their hotel room covered in celebratory balloons with a table of gifts which were centred around two caps in black and white that read 'bride' and 'groom'.

It appears as though the couple's daughter was there for the big moment

During the video, Roxy also shared the sweetest moment with her one-year-old daughter, Elsie, and her husband-to-be, showing the infant on her father's shoulders whilst she flashed her beautiful new diamond for the camera.

© Instagram Roxy also shared a sweet photo featuring her daughter Elsie

Roxy and Jack welcomed their little girl in September last year.