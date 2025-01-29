Meghan Markle's close friend reveals surprise secret message for duchess in new self-help book

Meghan Markle has known her close friend Lindsay Jill Roth since their college days, and it's clear that their friendship has only grown stronger since then.

Lindsay released her latest book, Romances & Practicalities: A Love Story (Maybe Yours!) in 250 Questions on January 28, and made sure to leave a secret message for her longtime friend to find in the novel.

"Meghan Sussex, Meg, to be sisters by choice, still thinking the same thing at the same time after all these years — no matter how many miles between us — is my favourite part of our unbreakable bond," Lindsay wrote in the acknowledgements.

"There for each other always, sharing a deep loyalty and understanding — I could tell you anything, and it would be okay. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)."

The duo first met in a literature class at Northwestern University when they were just freshmen; since then, they have remained friends through thick and thin, with Lindsay choosing Meghan to be her maid of honour in her 2016 wedding.

The author explained that she had not revealed the message to Meghan ahead of the book's release, instead choosing to surprise the mother of two with the sweet words.

© Instagram Lindsay and Meghan met at Northwestern University

"She hasn't read her acknowledgement yet," Lindsay told People. "I have saved that as a little token for her to see when the book comes out."

She continued: "I think it's rare to find friends who love you unconditionally, and I've been lucky in my life to have a few who I truly consider family. It's almost like those words aren't enough."

Lindsay's book acts as a how-to for anyone looking to find a partner and settle down, asking 250 questions that help them identify their needs in a relationship.

© Instagram Lindsay wrote a personal message in honour of their decades-long friendship

"I was like the girl from 27 Dresses — I had tried to find my person, and I thought I was ready," she told the outlet. "Until I really looked at myself and asked, 'What are you really looking for? Not just what are you looking for on paper, but what is going to be the best for you?'"

The former producer found love with Gavin Jordan and was inspired to help others find their person, too.

Lindsay's dedication points to their close bond, especially after Meghan weathered allegations of bullying her staff in 2021.

© Instagram Lindsay defended her friend in the wake of bullying allegations

She immediately jumped to her pal's defence, writing an impassioned Instagram post about the Duchess that she knows and loves.

"Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones," she began. "I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues."

© Michael Buckner Lindsay revealed that she considered the Duchess her "family"

"If she's driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf."

She continued, "If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg — and I hope more of you do — you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner."

