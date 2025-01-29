Mark Consuelos announces move away from Live! as Kelly Ripa reacts

Mark Consuelos has a huge career move up his sleeve!

The actor and TV host revealed his news on Tuesday when he announced he had signed a new deal.

Taking to Instagram, he shared Deadline's article explaining his fresh acting gig.

Mark will star in Scream 7 and he's incredibly excited by the opportunity.

"Honored to be part of this iconic franchise. #Scream7," he wrote.

His quick witted wife, Kelly Ripa, was one of the first to respond and quipped: "Are you the killer?"

The couple's oldest son, Michael — who is also an actor — remarked: "Literally the coolest thing," and added some clapping hand emojis.

Mark agreed and commented back: "Right??"

© ABC Kelly and Mark host Live! together

Mark will star alongside the already announced legacy cast which includes Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Other newcomers include Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor and Joel McHale.

The role is far cry from his hosting duties on Live! but it's by far the first acting gig he's had.

Mark had a recurring role on political drama The Girls on the Bus, he's appeared in Only Murders in the Building, and had other TV credits in the likes of How I Met Your Father, Riverdale and The Night Shift.

© Getty Mark was an actor before becoming a TV host

He and Kelly met while acting on All My Children in 1995.

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently reminisced with the couple on their show about the day they first met on set.

At the time, Sarah had a regular role on the soap and said: "I will never, ever forget the story — this is a true story, you can tell me if I tell it wrong — but I was, I guess I was in the hair and makeup.

© Instagram Their son is also an actor

"And Kelly comes in. This is the '90s, so she has those huge Velcro rollers she used to wear in her hair," she laughed.

"And she comes running in, she's like, 'Oh my God!' I'm like, 'What happened?' she's like, 'There's the most beautiful man in the rehearsal hall. I have never… I'm in love!' And that is you!" she finished, pointing at Mark.

© Getty Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

Mark played Kelly's love interest on the show after the pair met in a 1995 audition and sparks flew instantly.

"She literally saw you, and this girl is never at a loss for words," the 47-year-old told Mark. "She was at a complete loss for words."

"Thank God I recovered," Kelly chuckled.

© Instagram The couple went on to welcome three children

The couple now have three grown children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael who have all left home to forge forward with studies and their careers.