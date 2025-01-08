Exclusive: Nicole Kidman reveals ‘exciting’ time away from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is making the most of awards season, and while she may be attending event after event without husband Keith Urban by her side, the actress insists she’s enjoying every moment of this glamorous and “exciting” time.

The Big Little Lies star dazzled at the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday night, looking radiant as she spoke about the whirlwind of ceremonies she’s been attending, from the Golden Globes to the evening’s celebration of cinematic excellence.

"What’s been my favorite part of awards season so far? I think meeting everybody and being a part of this really exciting year" she told HELLO! "There’s lots of really talented people, and being able to talk to them and meet them, I mean, I can just fangirl," she added with a laugh.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman talks to HELLO! about exciting times

Nicole’s solo appearances come as Keith prepares for a highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, with ten concerts lined up through February 2025.

The country music superstar previously admitted he had been hesitant about committing to a residency, but has since embraced the opportunity.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

During a chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Keith reflected on the shift in his perspective, revealing: "I resisted doing them for years, years and years." He confessed that at first, it felt like "an episode of Severance," referencing the Ben Stiller-directed series about compartmentalized lives. "It felt like it would be the same thing over and over again," he admitted.

However, after touring for so many years, he now appreciates the stability a residency offers, especially when it comes to being able to balance work with family life. "It’s not all that different from touring, minus the traveling," he explained.

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Nicole won the International Star Award

Though Keith and Nicole may be on different schedules, they still make time to support each other. Keith, who is currently rolling out new music, revealed that his Oscar-winning wife is always one of the first people to hear his songs. "She hears everything I do, especially if I’m writing an album," he shared.

And while Nicole’s main focus is film, Keith noted that they also discuss music for her projects, exchanging ideas in a creative back-and-forth. "What I have learned is when I play her something, I am obviously interested in her reaction," he said. "But I’m also really interested in how I feel when I’m playing it for her or anybody else. I’ve learned to trust my reaction much more."

Nicole and Keith’s enduring romance has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved love stories. The couple first met in 2005 at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, where sparks flew instantly. By May 2006, they were engaged, and just a month later, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Manly.