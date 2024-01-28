Harrison Ford's wife Calista Flockhart makes devastating confession about aftermath of star's plane accident

Calista Flockhart is making her grand return to the spotlight, thanks to a well received Ally McBeal reunion at the latest Primetime Emmy Awards, and the Ryan Murphy show Feud: Capote vs the Swans.

The 59-year-old actress sat down with The New York Times to talk all things life and career, with a large part of that revolving around her marriage to Harrison Ford, which received renewed attention thanks to Ford's emotional speech at the Critics Choice Awards, where he thanked his wife for her support.

She and the 81-year-old screen legend have been together for over two decades, 13 years of which they've been married, and she reflected on their dynamite life together.

However, Flockhart remarked that the one thing she wasn't keen on doing with her husband anymore was engaging in his more adventurous pursuits, especially flying.

Ford is a licensed pilot, having been flight training since the 1960s and is recognized as one of Hollywood's most notable pilots (alongside the likes of John Travolta and Prince Harry). His tenure in the sky has yielded some accidents, though none as notable as one from 2015.

His vintage World War II plane crashed at a golf course in Venice, California after it lost engine power, and the actor suffered from a shattered pelvis, a broken ankle, and broken back.

© Getty Images Ford is a licensed pilot, having trained since the '60s

Flockhart recalled rushing to the hospital to be by his side, saying: "It might, in fact, be one of the worst things I've ever been through in my life. It was horrible."

In fact, just a couple of years later, when Ford wanted to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, she remembered saying: "I won't fly in any little plane. I'll only fly when he's in a jet, with a co-pilot."

The Golden Globe-winning actress even talked about her refusal to ride on a motorcycle with her husband, adding: "I went once, when I was young and stupid.

© Getty Images A 2015 crash left him with a shattered pelvis, broken ankle, and broken back

"We were riding on a highway in Jackson on the way to the airport, and the wind was so strong and the helmet was so heavy that I couldn't move my neck for three days."

When asked what the couple did get up to during their free time, she talked about their more relaxed pursuits in their Wyoming home with their son Liam, 23.

© Getty Images The actress revealed that the couple love spending their time at home watching TV and doing jigsaw puzzles

"We loved watching 'Barry' together," she said. "When Liam was young, we all watched Hercule Poirot obsessively. We started doing some jigsaw puzzles during Covid."

Although the Star Wars actor is also a bit of a handyman, having built a name for himself as a carpenter and builder of sorts. Flockhart revealed that the reputation definitely stuck at home as well.

© Getty Images Flockhart also gushed over how much of a handyman Ford was around the house

"He built the table at the end of the bed for the TV to come up and out of," she shared. "I can boss him around pretty much about everything. I'm not guaranteed that he'll do it. He has been exploring his carpentry roots lately, because he had more time with the strike."

