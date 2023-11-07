Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's sun-soaked swimming pool belongs in a spa retreat

A glass-fronted property boasting views of rolling hills and a large outdoor pool are just some of the features you can expect from a luxurious countryside spa retreat – or Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's home.

The couple left fans speechless after sharing a photo of the sunrise views on their dedicated home Instagram account, @wrightyhome. "Waking up to this sunrise, never gets old," the couple wrote as an orange glow was cast over the horizon, dimly lighting up the still waters of their outdoor pool.

© Instagram The sunrise cast an orange glow over Mark and Michelle's Essex home

Comments included: "Wow this is stunning! Your home is stunning & this view is breathtaking!" and: "That's an epic view."

Days later, they showed the transition from night to day – and it's equally as impressive with the bright sunshine bathing the outdoor and indoor space in natural light.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's showed off the views from their dining table

Their round gold-based, marble-topped table was surrounded by beige boucle chairs from Olivia's and topped with a vase of lilies next to the glass doors leading out to their patio.

The surrounding views could be mistaken for an oil painting, with the pool's inviting bright blue water beckoning, and their manicured lawns lined with small trees set against the backdrop of endless woods and sporadic clouds spotting the blue skies.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been building their dream home since 2021

"Easy like Sunday morning," the caption read, and fans once again flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. "Breathtaking view, you both worked for it, so enjoy!!!!!" wrote one, and a second remarked: "Wow absolutely stunning." A third penned: "What a view."

© Getty The radio presenter and the actress' home is thought to be worth £3.5 million

The Heart Radio star and the former Coronation Street actress purchased the Essex property for £1.3 million, which they demolished after getting planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally unveil Essex mansion in full

Instead, they built a custom white Georgian-style home "with a modern twist" and kept their followers updated on the renovation process, which was completed in summer. Mark and Michelle proudly showed off the hotel-worthy modern mansion, which is thought to be worth £3.5 million, with a housewarming party called 'Marchella'.

Inside, the property features a his-and-hers master bathroom with a free-standing bath, dual sinks, a steam and sauna room and a rainfall walk-in shower, plus a dressing room spanning two adjoining rooms.

