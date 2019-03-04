The Loose Women stars' engagement rings are truly stunning: see photos

﻿
Carol McGiffin engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Stacey Solomon has faced much speculation over whether she will marry boyfriend Joe Swash now they are set to welcome their first child together, and while she is in no rush to walk down the aisle, many of her Loose Women co-stars are already married. They include Carol McGiffin, who recently revealed she had secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Mark one year ago. Scroll through the gallery to take a closer look at the Loose Women ladies’ beautiful engagement rings…

Carol McGiffin

Carol became engaged to her boyfriend Mark Cassidy in 2008, when he popped the question with a round cut diamond ring set on a platinum band. The couple finally married in February 2018 after a ten-year engagement, but Carol didn’t share their happy news until they had already celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Andrea McLean engagement ring
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean

Long-term Loose Women host Andrea McLean announced her engagement to Nick Feeney in August 2017, sharing a look at her beautiful diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot just four months later in December 2017.

Ruth Langsford engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes proposed to Ruth Langsford in March 2009, after a 12-year relationship. Ruth’s beautiful engagement ring features a large emerald cut diamond on a platinum band set with pave diamonds. The couple married in June 2010 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Christine Lampard engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Christine Lampard

Christine was presented with a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a platinum band worth an estimated £120,000 when Frank Lampard proposed in 2011. The couple married in December 2015 and have since welcomed their first child, a daughter called Patricia, together.

Denise Welch engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Denise Welch

It’s been nearly six years since Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley after a whirlwind relationship. The Loose Women star wears a stunning diamond engagement ring with a platinum or white gold band.

Nadia Sawalha engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Nadia Sawalha

Nadia wears several rings alongside the diamond engagement ring she was given by her husband Mark Adderley, who she married in June 2002.

