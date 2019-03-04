The Loose Women stars' engagement rings are truly stunning: see photos

You might like...
-
The most dazzling engagement rings worn by the Strictly, Dancing on Ice and I’m a Celebrity stars
Romance has played out on screen for many of our favourite stars of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and I’m a Celebrity, leading to marriage...
-
Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham and more celebrities with coloured engagement rings
Sapphires and rubies and emeralds, oh my! They say diamonds are a girls' best friend, but who could resist these charming colourful engagement...
-
Royal engagement rings to swoon over from Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Sapphires and diamonds and precious stones, oh my! Members of the royal family including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie are lucky to...
-
See where Loose Women stars Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and more live
The Loose Women cast often share details of their personal lives and relationships on the ITV show, giving a fascinating insight into their home life....
-
Loose Women and Dancing on Ice star Saira Khan's house will give you serious interiors inspo
If you’ve decided 2019 is the year to transform your home and are struggling for inspiration, look no further. Loose Women star Saira Khan has...