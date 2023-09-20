Loose Women's Christine Lampard looks ethereal in bridal white gown

Christine Lampard turned heads when she arrived at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards on Tuesday evening. Looking absolutely resplendent in white, the Loose Women star radiated a gorgeous glow as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

The bridal white gown, from Safiyaa, boasted a dazzling embellished oblique neckline with diamond jewels and a daring thigh-high slit with a waist that was cinched in.

© getty Christine looked sensational in a white bridal-inspired gown

With her brunette tresses swept into a sleek updo, Christine highlighted her pretty facial features with a touch of blush, winged eyeliner and lashings of black mascara.

The following day, Christine took to Instagram to share a glam snap of herself and remarked: "We had a wonderful evening celebrating our unsung heroes and the incredible work that our NHS does for us all! dress by @safiyaa_official #whocareswins."

Fans rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Oh wow Christine you look like a movie star, and your hair looks amazing." Another said: "You look stunning, very sophisticated." A third post: "Pure class Christine as always x."

© getty The Loose Women star radiated a stunning glow

The TV presenter, who shares two children with former footballer Frank Lampard, will soon be going on tour with Loose Women this month. But away from work, Christine is a doting mother to Patricia, four, and two-year-old son Freddie.

MORE: 3 chic white outfits to wear this summer according to Angie Smith

She recently opened up about their daughter starting school and explained why she is "not wildly excited" about the big milestone. "I've had a lovely summer, but my little girl just started school. I'm not wildly excited about it, though we're trying to make her excited," she told Fabulous magazine.

The 44-year-old went on to explain that she really misses her daughter whilst she is at school, having spent most of the past four years together.

Whilst Christine is incredibly busy with her presenting job, she admitted that Patricia was only enrolled at nursery for two mornings a week. "She's still just a wee baby in my head, and then suddenly you're packing them off and I'm that mum crying at the school gates!" she added.