6 of the most romantic honeymoon resorts in the Maldives loved by celebs

The most lavish resorts with the celebrity seal of approval

Billie-Faiers-honeymoon-Soneva-Jani
Photo: © Instagram
The Maldives has long been a favourite with newlyweds for a romantic and relaxing honeymoon, and for good reason. This archipelago is comprised of hundreds of small islands, boasting white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and idyllic weather conditions. But with so many luxurious island resorts to choose from, how do you know which one is right for you? Get inspiration with our lowdown of the islands visited by honeymooning celebs, from The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers to Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden

Soneva Jani resort – Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd

Billie and Greg enjoyed a luxurious start to married life at the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives, where they stayed in an over-the-water villa complete with its very own water slide. The newlyweds stayed in one of the resort’s one bedroom water retreat villas, which had facilities including its own pantry, private butler, outdoor bathroom, dining terrace and private swimming pool, at a cost of around £2,500 per night. Get all the latest information and room rates at soneva.com/soneva-jani.

Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-honeymoon-Maldives
Photo: © HELLO!
Maafushivaru – Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle and Mark enjoyed a two-part honeymoon following their wedding in 2015, starting with a stay at Maafushivaru. The island is small but well-equipped for honeymooners, with luxurious villas both on the beach and in the ocean, with several bars and restaurants, a swimming pool and gym, as well as several water sports on offer, along with snorkelling at the house reef. What more could they ask for? Get more details and rates at maafushivaru.com.

Amanda-Holden-honeymoon-lux-resort
Photo: © Instagram
LUX* South Ari Atoll - Amanda Holden

The Maldives were also the destination of choice for Amanda Holden’s second honeymoon with her husband Chris Hughes ahead of their milestone tenth wedding anniversary in December. The couple stayed at LUX* resort, which boasts 193 private villas, a PADI dive centre, watersports, a spa, gym and scenic infinity pool. There are also eight restaurants and five bars on the island, so there is more than enough to keep honeymooners entertained. Get more details at luxresorts.com/luxmaldives/southariatoll.

Emma-Willis-honeymoon-maldives
Photo: © Instagram
Kandima Maldives - Matt and Emma Willis

Matt and Emma Willis enjoyed a second honeymoon to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018, jetting off to the Kandima Maldives resort with their children for a “familymoon”. The resort is great for families and honeymooners alike, with facilities including a huge swimming pool, a water sports centre, tennis courts and football pitches. The couple appeared to stay at one of the resort’s beach pool villa with its own plunge pool looking out to the sea, but the resort also offers a villa especially for honeymooners, with its own private deck, infinity pool and living room. Find out more at kandima.com.

Fergie-Josh-Duhamel-One-and-Only-Maldives
One&Only Reethi Rah – Josh Duhamel and Fergie

A luxurious choice for newlyweds, it’s no wonder Josh Duhamel and Fergie decided to jet away here for their honeymoon. One&Only Reethi Rah boasts six kilometres of beaches for rest, relaxation, and of course – snorkelling. Guests can also enjoy the spa, six restaurants, and not to mention the pristine villas, located either on the beach or over the sparkling ocean. But the highlight has to be the Grand Sunset Residence, which is nestled at the end of a private road and has its own stretch of beach, with a huge pool and terrace, three en suite bedrooms and living and dining areas. See more at oneandonlyresorts.com/one-and-only-reethi-rah-maldives.

Photo: One&Only resorts/ Getty Images

Soneva-Fushi-resort-Russell-Brand-Katy-Perry
Soneva Fushi resort - Katy Perry and Russell Brand

When Katy and Russell married in 2010, they opted to honeymoon at Soneva Fushi resort, a five-star island retreat with a vast array of facilities, including several restaurants and bars, as well as romantic experiences such as dinner for two on the beach on offer. Newlyweds can take their pick from either sunrise or sunset villas, many of which are equipped with so many facilities there would be little reason to leave. See more at soneva.com/soneva-fushi.

Photo: Soneva/ Getty Images

