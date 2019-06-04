﻿
The high street wedding makeup buys loved by celebrity brides – from just £5

Billie-Faiers-wedding-highlighter
They may have had some of the world's best makeup artists on hand to do their wedding makeup, but celebrity and royal brides including Princess Eugenie and Kim Kardashian still used a selection of bargain high street beauty products to get their flawless bridal beauty looks – and they cost as little as £5.

Proving it's easy to get a gorgeous bridal glow on a budget, we've rounded up some of their hero buys that any bride-to-be will want to add to their makeup kit. Race you down to Boots…

Billie Faiers

Celebrity makeup artist Krystal Dawn flew to the Maldives to get Billie Faiers wedding-ready in March, and gave the bride subtle shimmering skin on both her face and across her décolletage that worked perfectly for the sun-soaked setting. Her product of choice? Iconic London's Prep-Set-Glow, a hydrating mist with light reflecting properties that can have multiple uses within your bridal beauty look – to prep the skin before applying makeup, set your finished look, or add a radiant gloss to bare skin. Try the Prep-Set-Glow spray for yourself for £22.

Amal-Clooney-wedding-makeup-lip-liner
Amal Clooney

Charlotte Tilbury was the makeup artist of choice for Amal Clooney at her wedding to George Clooney in 2014. Of course, Charlotte used her own beauty products to create Amal's classic bridal look, including her Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk to perfect her pout. Buy the Lip Cheat lipliner for £16.

Kim-Kardashian-wedding-makeup-eyeliner
Kim Kardashian

For her wedding to Kanye West in 2014, Kim Kardashian worked with makeup artist Mario Dedianovic to achieve a natural yet striking beauty look. While she has recently launched a new makeup line to emulate her wedding day beauty, Kim actually used a lot of high street makeup products on her big day, including Urban Decay's Perversion waterproof fine-point eye pen to create defined eyes. Buy the eyeliner for £18.

Kate-Middleton-wedding-makeup-lipstick
Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge used a selection of Bobbi Brown cosmetics for her wedding day in 2011, with her lipstick – the brand's Semi-Matte Lip Color in Sandwash Pink – going on to become a cult-buy for brides. Buy the lipstick for £24.50.

Mandy-Moore-wedding-makeup-eyeshadow
Mandy Moore

This is Us star Mandy Moore's makeup artist Jenn Streicher used pretty pink tones of makeup to complement her dreamy blush wedding dress. We're obsessed with the Tom Ford Shadow Extreme eyeshadow she used in Fuchsia to add a subtle shimmer and make Mandy's green eyes pop. Try the eyeshadow for yourself for £30.

Michelle-Keegan-wedding-false-eyelashes
Michelle Keegan

With her glowing skin, smoky eye makeup and fluttering lashes, Michelle Keegan's wedding day makeup is sure to inspire a lot of brides. And adding the finishing touch to the Our Girl actress' bridal beauty look was a pair of false lashes – applied by makeup artist Krystal Dawn – from Ardell's. Buy the Wispies lashes for £5.49.

Princess-Eugenie-wedding-makeup-foundation
Princess Eugenie

While she's yet to divulge exactly what products she used, Princess Eugenie's royal wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin has said that Bobbi Brown's Skin Foundation Stick is her "bridal go-to", so it's likely to have featured in the Princess' bridal look. At £32, it's an affordable way to recreate the royal bride's gorgeous wedding look, and is available in 31 shades to suit all skin tones. Try the Skin Foundation Stick for yourself at Bobbi Brown.

Priyanka-Chopra-wedding-makeup-mascara
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka was a breathtaking bride for her wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018, with her makeup look created by Yumi Mori using Marc Jacobs Beauty products. They included the beauty brand's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, which promises "major drama" and is available to buy at Harvey Nichols for £22.

