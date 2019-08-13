10 of the most unusual royal wedding gifts

Finding the perfect wedding gift can be a challenge at the best of times, let alone when buying for royalty. What do you buy the royal couple who has everything?! While several royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts, they still received some unusual presents for their wedding, including their very own bicycle made for two from now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Take a look through some more of the most unique wedding gifts received by the royals with a little help from Veritas Gifts, independent corporate gifting specialists who hold a royal warrant to the Queen.
1. An Indian Bull
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no doubt have been surprised – and pleased – to hear that Peta India adopted an Indian bull who had been found weak and injured, on their behalf. Aptly named Merry (a hybrid of Harry and Meghan), the bull will spend the rest of his life relaxing in a peaceful sanctuary in Maharashtra, India. Maybe Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to visit one day!