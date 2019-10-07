﻿
12 Photos | Brides

The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after

Calling all brides-to-be, your dream wedding dress is right here

...
The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after
You're reading

The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after

1/12
Next

15 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now
1-Galia-Lehav-G-403-wedding-dress
1/12

Whether you're lusting after a Meghan Markle-esque minimalistic gown or have always thought you'd wear a fabulously OTT wedding dress, there's something for everyone in the 2020 bridal collections. Designers including Monique Lhuillier, Berta and Galia Lahav have all showcased their stunning new wedding dresses at New York Bridal Week, which are sure to inspire bridal trends for the next year or two to come. Get inspiration for your own big day or just enjoy perusing the couture creations with our round up of some of the most beautiful wedding dresses to look forward to in 2020…

Galia Lahav – Bridal Gala IX

A favourite of celebrity brides including Michelle Keegan and Beyoncé, Galia Lahav's Bridal Gala collection includes glamorous gowns such as this dazzling sequin embellished wedding dress, with a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Just gorgeous.

2-Galia-Lahav-Meghan-wedding-dress
2/12

Galia Lahav – Bridal Couture Fancy White

The Bridal Couture collection, meanwhile, features show-stopping dresses that may have taken inspiration from celebrity and royal brides, such as the Priyanka, and this – the Meghan – a strapless ball gown that would make any bride feel like a princess.

GALLERY: 15 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now

3-Mark-Zunino-floral-wedding-dress
3/12

Mark Zunino 2020 Couture collection

Who says brides have to wear white on their wedding day? Mark Zunino's 2020 Couture Collection takes inspiration from the designer's travels to Santorini, and incorporates soft pastels into this floral off-the-shoulder gown, which has a sweetheart neckline and flattering silhouette.

4-Rime-Arodaky-Iconics-020-Greg-Finck-099
4/12

Rime Arodaky 2020

Channel your inner Meghan in this demure boat-neck wedding dress from Rime Arodaky's 2020 collection, which has a statement open back with draped detailing and a lace train. A contemporary update on the minimalistic bridal trend.

Image courtesy of The Mews Bridal

RELATED: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

5-Rime-Arodaky-Iconics-top-and-skirt
5/12

Bridal separates are having a moment, as shown by celebrity brides including Ellie Goulding, who changed into a top and skirt at her wedding reception. Perfect for laidback weddings, this top and skirt combo is a cool alternative to a dress that you'll be able to wear long after the wedding is over.

Image courtesy of The Mews Bridal

6-Romona-Keveza-cape-wedding-dress
6/12

Romona Keveza Fall 2020 Bridal Collection

 We love the dramatic cape detailing on this Romona Keveza gown, a designer loved by stars including Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie and celebrity brides-to-be Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson.

7-Romona-Keveza-figure-hugging-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Couldn't you just imagine J.Lo rocking this divine figure-hugging wedding dress, which flares into a full skirt and train with delicate embroidery and embellishment?

MORE: The beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

8-Berta-Bridal-long-sleeve-wedding-dress
8/12

Berta AW20 Bridal Collection

Make a timeless and elegant entrance in this long-sleeve handcrafted lace gown with trumpet skirt. The statement headband and floor-length tulle veil add the perfect finishing touches for this Berta bridal look.

Photo: Mike Colón

9-Grace-Loves-Lace-Bea-wedding-dress
9/12

Grace Loves Lace La Bamba Collection

Could this beautiful Bea gown from Grace Loves Lace be worn by its namesake, Princess Beatrice? The shimmering lace wedding dress is from the Aussie label's La Bamba collection and looks exquisite from every angle thanks to its open back, fitted bodice and dramatic full skirt.

10-Monique-Lhuillier-pink-wedding-dress
10/12

Monique Lhuillier AW20 Collection

This blush wedding dress of dreams is from Monique Lhuillier's AW20 collection. A go-to designer for celebrity brides, including Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears, we'd love to see this on a famous bride-to-be like Jennifer Lawrence.

11-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress-aw20
11/12

Vera Wang AW20 Collection

The ultimate bridal fashion statement, what better way to say 'I Do' than by wearing it printed on your wedding dress?!

12-Lela-Rose-wedding-dress-AW20
12/12

Lela Rose AW20 Collection

Serve up understated elegance in a plain satin gown as seen in Lela Rose's AW20 collection. Add impact with a statement veil and accessories, or go without for a minimalist bridal look that still packs a punch.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...