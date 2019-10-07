The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after

Whether you're lusting after a Meghan Markle-esque minimalistic gown or have always thought you'd wear a fabulously OTT wedding dress, there's something for everyone in the 2020 bridal collections. Designers including Monique Lhuillier, Berta and Galia Lahav have all showcased their stunning new wedding dresses at New York Bridal Week, which are sure to inspire bridal trends for the next year or two to come. Get inspiration for your own big day or just enjoy perusing the couture creations with our round up of some of the most beautiful wedding dresses to look forward to in 2020…
Galia Lahav – Bridal Gala IX
A favourite of celebrity brides including Michelle Keegan and Beyoncé, Galia Lahav's Bridal Gala collection includes glamorous gowns such as this dazzling sequin embellished wedding dress, with a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Just gorgeous.