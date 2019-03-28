10 stylish celebrity mother of the bride photos to inspire you

While all eyes will be on the bride on her wedding day, there’s no doubt that the mother of the bride will want to look and feel her best for her daughter’s big day. Although it can be tricky to find the right ensemble, these celebrity mums show it is possible to look chic and sophisticated without an unflattering or matronly look in sight. Take a look through the gallery for inspiration…
Carole Middleton
It was one of the most hotly-anticipated weddings of modern times, so it’s no wonder the Duchess of Cambridge’s mum Carole Middleton pulled out all the stops for her mother of the bride outfit at the royal wedding in 2011. Carole looked elegant in a sky blue Catherine Walker coat and dress with a matching hat, which was perfectly suited to the spring wedding.