10 stylish celebrity mother of the bride photos to inspire you

Take a look back this Mother's Day...

Chloe Best
Photo: © Getty Images
While all eyes will be on the bride on her wedding day, there’s no doubt that the mother of the bride will want to look and feel her best for her daughter’s big day. Although it can be tricky to find the right ensemble, these celebrity mums show it is possible to look chic and sophisticated without an unflattering or matronly look in sight. Take a look through the gallery for inspiration…

Carole Middleton

It was one of the most hotly-anticipated weddings of modern times, so it’s no wonder the Duchess of Cambridge’s mum Carole Middleton pulled out all the stops for her mother of the bride outfit at the royal wedding in 2011. Carole looked elegant in a sky blue Catherine Walker coat and dress with a matching hat, which was perfectly suited to the spring wedding.

Photo: © Getty Images
Catherine Walker was once again the designer of choice for Carole at the nuptials of her youngest daughter Pippa Middleton in 2017. On this occasion, the mother-of-three wore a pretty pink coat-dress and matching hat, with nude court shoes and a clutch bag. A failsafe mother of the bride look.

Photo: © Instagram
Madhu Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu walked her down the aisle when she wed Nick Jonas in 2018. She wore a sky blue Ralph Lauren midi dress, with a chiffon scarf wrapped over her shoulders, and matching shoes. 

Photo: © Instagram
Suzie Wells 

The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers tied the knot with Greg Shepherd at a lavish destination wedding in 2019, and mum Suzie looked amazing in an embellished white gown with skinny straps and a plunging V-neck. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Doria Ragland

The Duchess of Sussex’s mum Doria Ragland was a vision in green at the royal wedding in May. Her Oscar de la Renta ensemble consisted of a knee-length embroidered dress with a matching coat, nude heels and a co-ordinating hat.

Photo: © Getty Images
Judy Murray

Mother of the groom Judy Murray looked sophisticated in a neutral ensemble by Joyce Young OBE for the wedding of Andy Murray and his long-term girlfriend Kim Sears in 2015. The outfit consisted of a taupe embroidered gown with a cream coat, nude heels and a complementing hat.

Photo: © Instagram
Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish wore not one but two outfits for her daughter’s low-key nuptials with Liam Hemsworth in December. While she was originally dressed up what appeared to be a long-sleeved velvet jumpsuit, she could later be seen in a casual black jumper and light wash jeans after changing into something a little more comfortable.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah, Duchess of York turned heads at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in an emerald green dress from local Windsor designer, Emma Green Design. A matching Jess Collet hat with applique gold detail added to the bold look, while a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag that once belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes provided a sweet sentimental touch.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kathy Hilton

Nicky Hilton’s mum wore a dress that complemented the colour of the bridesmaids’ dresses for her youngest daughter’s wedding in 2015. Her pale blue floor-length dress worked well with the chiffon gowns worn by the bridesmaids – including Paris Hilton – with the intricate 3D embellishment and A-line fit ensuring it didn’t look too similar.

Photo: © Getty Images
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton shunned traditional pastels for something a little brighter at the wedding of her daughter Chelsea Clinton in 2010. The former First Lady donned a plum ombré Oscar de la Renta gown with floral embellishment and ruched detailing across the shoulders.

Photo: © Instagram
Tina Knowles

Solange Knowles’ wedding was a stylish affair, with all of the guests dressed in head-to-toe white. Mother of the bride Tina wore a figure-hugging long-sleeved ivory dress with a gold choker and bangles.

