Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton's three private celebrations this week

The Princess of Wales' family have a big week ahead of them – not only will they likely descend on the race grounds of Royal Ascot, but they are also set to celebrate several milestones behind closed doors.

Princess Kate's parents Carole, 68, and Michael Middleton, 73, are marking 43 years of marriage on 21 June, which happens to be the same day as their son-in-law Prince William's birthday and two days before Michael's birthday.

WATCH: Everything You Need To Know About Carole Middleton

The Middletons got married in 1980 after meeting at British Airways, where Carole worked as a flight attendant and Michael was a flight dispatcher. They have kept their Buckinghamshire nuptials very private, releasing no photos of their venue or Carole's wedding dress – however, fans got a glimpse of her boho bridal gown when she lent it to her daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet in September 2021.

© Getty Michael and Carole have kept their wedding day under wraps

Unlike Carole and Michael, Kate and William, and Pippa and Michael, who all chose to tie the knot in the UK, James Middleton and his wife jetted to France to exchange vows. For the boho wedding, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, Alizee looked ethereal in a floaty white gown with a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing – we can just imagine elegant Carole wearing the same frock in 1980.

LOOK: Charles Spencer's third wife Karen pictured in rarely-seen figure-skimming wedding dress at Diana's home

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," Alizee explained to HELLO! on the subject of recycling Carole's gown. "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

Carole and Michael will likely be celebrating both their anniversary and his birthday in private. However, the couple – who set up the family business Party Pieces in 1988 – have made a few rare comments about their relationship in the past.

© Getty The Middletons will celebrate Carole and Michael's wedding anniversary and Prince William and Michael's birthdays within days

On the subject of business advice, she said: "Make sure whatever you do doesn’t compromise your family, because that becomes untenable. And don’t be afraid to ask questions." She sweetly added: "I couldn’t do it without Mike."

Carole continued that she and her husband bonded over their shared interest in the business, which even later involved their kids. "Mike and I often talked about work in the evenings or on holiday, but we enjoyed it. I never really felt I was a working mother although I was – and the children didn’t either. They grew up with it," she told The Telegraph.

© CARL DE SOUZA They have reportedly sold their business Party Pieces

Despite the fact that the party accessories business has been sold through a pre-pack administration, according to reports, the decorations will likely come in handy as they celebrate two birthdays this week. She added: "I do love a good party."

The couple welcomed their first child Catherine in 1982, followed by Pippa in 1983, and son James in 1987.

READ NOW: Princess Kate displays unseen wedding photo of mother Carole at Kensington Palace