18 celebrity wedding venues in the UK and Ireland where you can marry too

Planning your big day? Every bride-to-be knows that finding the perfect venue can be one of the most time-consuming factors in wedding planning, but you may find inspiration from these stars, who selected some of the UK's most beautiful venues for their own nuptials.
From historic castles to countryside retreats, you don't need to be an A-list star to marry at these outstanding venues - although in some cases the budget may help! Click through our gallery for inspiration...
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: The Elvetham, Hampshire
Ruth and Eamonn hosted their wedding in 2010 at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire, and it's easy to see why they were drawn to the venue. Located within 35 acres of landscaped gardens, the 19th-century hotel has plenty of beautiful backdrops for your wedding photos, and offers a wedding package that includes your ceremony, wedding breakfast and evening reception. Find out more at elvethamhotel.co.uk
MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes share their wedding with HELLO!