Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence was almost stopped - here's why

The Princess Royal got married in Scotland

Rachel Avery
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence married in 1992, but the only reason the marriage was able to go ahead was because the couple eloped to Scotland. The royal bride had been married before (to Mark Phillips in 1973) and at the time, the Church of England did not permit remarrying, leaving neighbouring Scotland as their only choice. 

Royal weddings often have hundreds of guests and pull in millions of viewers, but some members of the royal family prefer to do things a little more lowkey. When the princess married for the second time, she opted for a small celebration with only 30 guests in attendance.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence said 'I do' at Crathie Kirk church, the family's church of choice when they are staying at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. Princess Anne's divorce from Mark Phillips had cleared earlier in the year.

The tiny guest list included her parents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as Prince Charles and Prince Andrew. One the the official photographs from the day shows Princess Anne with her closest family members. 

Princess Anne didn't go for a traditional bridal gown, as she did for her first wedding, instead she wore a high neck midi dress with a white jacket. She accessorised the chic look with black court shoes and her usual beehive.

The wedding was held on a winter's day 12 December 1992 after Timothy proposed with a gorgeous cabochon sapphire and diamond ring. The couple met when Laurence, who was then a commander in the Royal Navy, was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

As they left the church, traditional bagpipes were playing, a nod to the glorious Scottish setting.

She carried a small posy of heather which matched the sprig of flowers in her hair. Heather symbolises good luck so it's ideal for wedding day bouquets.

Despite it being a quiet royal affair, the crowds still gathered to wish the newlyweds well.

Princess Anne and husband Timothy now live together on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, along with their daughter Zara who lives with her husband Mike and their children, and son Peter who is now believed to live in a separate property on the grounds to his ex-wife Autumn Phillips after separating earlier this year.

