Princess Anne surprises in floor-length lace gown and jewels for glittering reception

Princess Anne is known for being the hardest-working senior royal, racking up an incredible 214 public engagements in 2022, and she is on track to beat her own record this year.

The Princess Royal has been pictured attending the 40th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Engineers in style this week, just one of her many appearances that have gone under the radar in recent weeks. The 73-year-old daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II was the picture of elegance in a floor-length lace gown and the most spectacular jewellery for the special occasion.

The design featured a flared hemline, a vibrant teal shade and a scoop neckline. The evening look was perfectly accessorised thanks to a blue and silver pendant necklace, matching earrings and a gorgeous cluster brooch crafted out of sparkling diamonds and aquamarine stones.

Showing her support for the Armed Forces community ahead of Remembrance Day, the royal also displayed a poppy brooch on her chest.

Black suede pumps and a matching gold-embellished clutch bag under one arm completed her look, and she carried a colourful bouquet of orange and red flowers mixed with eucalyptus.

Photographs from the event were shared on the Worshipful Company of Engineers' X account (formerly known as Twitter), along with the caption: " 40th anniversary celebrated at Mansion House, hosted by Master Engineer, Raymond Joyce, in presence of members of the Livery, HRH Princess Royal. @citylordmayor thanked the Master for the Company’s donations to @LMAppeal and Mansion House Scholarship Scheme. @RoyalFamily."

The Worshipful Company of Engineers are a fellowship of leading engineers (and their partners) who gather at prestigious city venues and support the Engineers Trust in its educational, engineering excellence, and charitable objectives.

Members are all Chartered Engineers from across all disciplines of engineering, technology and business.

Earlier in the day, the Princess Royal made an appearance at the Choral Evensong service at Temple Church in London.

During a reading to the attendees, our eyes were drawn to the regal cloak draped over the shoulders, which perfectly paired with her lace dress.

The Princess Royal doesn't normally wear lace, instead favourite tailored garments from her local boutique

The statement garment with its gold chain fastening at the collar was in fact one of Her Late Majesty's favourite pieces.

The former monarch wore the cover-up a number of times over the course of her reign, most notably in a portrait taken by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Princess Anne has always been the unsung style icon of the royal family

The last time the late Queen was seen in the cloak in public was in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee concert held at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne also inherited her mother's iconic three-strand pearl necklace, which she has been seen modelling a number of times since her sad passing aged 96 last year.

It holds an extra special meaning to both the Princess and her late mother as it was a gift to Her Majesty from her father King George VI, Anne's grandfather.