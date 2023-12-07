Princess Anne is a tartan dream in button-down look during poignant outing

Princess Anne was every inch the sophisticated royal during a very special outing to mark the 10th Anniversary of St Andrew's Day recently.

The Princess Royal, 73, visited the Sheraton Grand Park Lane in central London at the end of November and was on hand to give an award during the Lunch and Great London Scott Awards ceremony.

The sister of King Charles, who has been Royal Patron of Great London Scottish since 2011, looked wonderful as she made a nod to traditional Scottish attire with a navy tartan button-down dress. The outfit was a classic cut for the royal, blending formal fashion with sophistication thanks to the suit style detailing.

Princess Anne welcomed at the Great London Scott Awards ceremony

On the collar, the Princess Royal added a touch of shine with a gold brooch. Underneath her jacket, she added more style with a beautifully patterned neckerchief, sitting on top of a stunning string of pearls.

Princess Anne kept her other accessories simple including her trademark black leather handbag and demure pearl-drop earrings. Meanwhile, the royal styled her hair in her usual bouffant style away from her face.

The royal was welcomed to the poignant event by Stephen Pearson, the president of London Scottish. During the ceremony, Princess Anne was there to hand out awards to recipients, including Scottish golf legend, Sam Torrance OBE, who received a Lifetime Achievement.

Princess Anne at The Great London Scott Awards ceremony

Peter Russell, a highly successful businessman and the former MD of Ian Macleod Distillers, won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Business (presented posthumously and received by Mrs Edith Russell, daughter Lucinda Russell OBE and son, Leonard Russell) and Kirsty Muir, an exciting young Scottish freestyle skier currently competing in Austria, won Outstanding Young Talent.

Princess Anne handing out awards at the Great London Scott Awards ceremony

In photos of the event, the Princess Royal was seen shaking hands and smiling as she jovially congratulated the winners. Former winners at the awards include Sir Kenny Dalglish MBE, Sir Andy Murray OBE and Nicola Benedetti MBE.

Her Royal Highness' style never fails to hit the mark. More recently, Princess Anne honoured her later mother, Queen Elizabeth II, while attending the carol service held for Mission to Seafarers as she wore Her Late Majesty's Admiral cloak.

The sweeping floor-length "boat cloak" was the perfect statement piece for the service and is finished with beautiful gold accents including buttons and a chained brooch fastening on the collar.

Princess Anne delights onlookers during royal engagement

The late Queen, who died aged 96 in September last year, wore the elegant piece a number of times, including in one iconic photograph taken by famed photographer Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace in 1968 when Elizabeth II was 42.

Her Late Majesty wore the cloak again in a portrait by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz in 2007. The last time the former monarch was seen in the cloak in public was in 2012 when she attended her Diamond Jubilee concert held at Buckingham Palace.

