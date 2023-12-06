Princess Anne embodies her late mother's regal elegance in special inherited cloak

The Princess Royal kept her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, close to her heart during a carol service held at All Hallows by the Tower in London on Sunday.

Princess Anne, 73, took to the stand during the carol service held for Mission to Seafarers, a charity that provides help and support to the 1.89 million crewmen and women who face danger every day while working at sea.

The royal was wearing Her Late Majesty The Queen's Admiral's cloak, a majestic and regal black cape that adorned the monarch in several memorable portraits throughout her 70-year reign.

© ahbtt.org.uk Princess Anne was wearing the late Queen's Admiral's cloak

Perhaps the most famous portrait of the late Queen wearing the Admiral's cloak was when she was photographed by Annie Leibovitz in 2007. The image, which is now part of the Royal Collection Trust, depicts the Queen wrapped in a dark cloak against a stormy background, "presenting her as an enduring constant in a turbulent world".

The billowing black cloak features an ornate gold fastening at the neckline and intricate detailing on the collar, but is an otherwise minimalistic garment.

© Getty The Queen wore the cloak several times during her reign

The late Queen also wore the cloak in portraits captured by Cecil Beaton in 1968. According to the V&A Museum, Beaton eliminated the magnificent regalia and sparkling gowns seen in other portraits to produce a contemplative and timeless image of the monarch.

On Sunday, Princess Anne effortlessly embodied her late mother's regal presence in the magnificent cloak, teaming it with a collared floral dress and elegant court shoes.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Admiral's cloak became a recognisable element of the late monarch's wardrobe

The royal wore her hair in her signature chignon hairstyle, adding delicate pearl earrings to complete her ensemble.

Princess Anne's choice to wear the famous cloak comes shortly after she was seen wearing it at Temple Church, where she gave a reading during the beautiful service. Get a closer look in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Anne attends church service in cloak worn by late Queen

It's not the first time the Princess Royal has worn her late mother's clothes or jewellery. The notoriously thrifty Princess, who has been known to wear dresses from her twenties, recently stepped out in the Queen's three-strand pearl necklace.

© PA Images The Princess Royal previously wore a similar coat to attend the Royal World Charity Premiere of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"

The pearls became an instantly recognisable symbol of the late Queen, who was rarely seen without them, particularly in her later years of life.

The necklace worn by her daughter holds an extra special meaning to both the Princess and her late mother, as it was a gift to Her Majesty from her father King George VI, Anne's grandfather.

