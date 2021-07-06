﻿
Emmerdale stars' magical engagement rings: Charley Webb, Roxy Shahidi and more

Soap stars including Charley Webb and Fiona Wade have shown their sparkling jewels

Chloe Best
There have been many exciting proposals on-screen, and plenty off-screen too for the Emmerdale cast. Now we're taking a closer look at some of their most beautiful engagement rings. From Charley Webb's mesmerising gem from Matthew Wolfenden through to Chelsea Halfpenny's emerald-hued stone from James Baxter, they are all totally unique…

Charley Webb

Long-time Emmerdale star Charley Webb married her co-star Matthew Wolfenden on 10 February 2018, more than nine years after he proposed. The mum-of-three wears two rose gold bands adorned with diamonds and a sapphire, which they designed themselves in India following the wedding, and gave fans a close-up look at the striking jewellery in honour of their second wedding anniversary. Isn't it gorgeous?!

Photo: © Rex
Fiona Wade

Priya Sharma actress Fiona announced her engagement to boyfriend Simon Cotton in December 2018, after meeting on the set of Emmerdale. Although Simon initially presented his girlfriend with her mother's engagement ring, they have since been to design Fiona's dream ring together, which has a diamond set on a slim gold band.

Chelsea Halfpenny

Former Emmerdale star Chelsea Halfpenny got engaged to fellow cast member James Baxter, flashing her stunning emerald ring! She wrote: "He liked it so he went and put a friggin ring on it!!!!!!!! Obv changed his name to FIANCÈ ’immediately on my phone. Also congrats to my 14-year-old self on managing to get the boy with the spikey hair that she fancied so much. Co-star Charley Webb replied with the comment, "Basically the best news of life"!

Photo: © Instagram
Hayley Tammadon

Hayley Tammadon – who has starred in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street – announced her engagement to her boyfriend Adrian in May, just three weeks after she revealed they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Twitter to share a photo of her new jewellery, which appears to be a halo ring on a silver or platinum band, Hayley wrote: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

Photo: © Instagram
Lisa Riley

Lisa revealed in May 2018 that she was engaged to her boyfriend Al. The actress, who briefly returned to Emmerdale earlier this year, shared a peek at her engagement ring on Instagram, which is set on a silver band.

Photo: © Rex
Charlotte Bellamy

While she hasn't revealed if it is her engagement ring, Charlotte is often seen wearing this unique ring on her wedding finger. The actress confirmed in May 2015 that she had designed her own engagement ring ahead of her secret wedding to husband Mungo Denison, which took place in May 2012 with only the couple's children and mothers present.

Photo: © Instagram
Louisa Clein

Louisa, who plays Maya Stepney in the soap, married her husband Jeremy Brier in June 2011, with Judge Rinder as their best man. The actress wears a delicate gold ring on her left hand, which was seen when she made an appearance on Lorraine.

Photo: © Getty Images
Roxy Shahidi

Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi wears a stunning gold engagement ring presented to her by her husband Arsher Ali. The Leyla Harding actress appears to have designed her wedding ring to fit with the gold band following their wedding in 2010.

