Judges pucker up as Britain's Got Talent returns

The all-singing, all-dancing hit TV series Britain's Got Talent is back with a bang.



If the judges harboured any bad feelings from the 'judge war' which erupted on the last day of auditions and saw the women stage a walkout, they didn't let it show as they smiled for the cameras in London on Thursday.





Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon each gave X Factor judge Simon Cowell a playful kiss on the cheek and much to Simon and the crowd's delight, the attractive pair even locked lips.



It seems the judges, who all worked together on the previous series, haven't tired of one another's company. Amanda warmly tweeted her co-judges after the event, "Just see the first show! I cannot wait for you all to see it on Saturday ITV 7pm. Lovely to see my @AleshaOfficial and @SimonCowell."



As the seventh series hits screens on 13 April, music mogul Simon gave his opinion on what keeps the show interesting at the press launch at the Institute of Contemporary Arts.



"The show is as much about people as it is about talent," he said. "If you didn't like the people or you didn't know their back stories they'd just be acts and then I think the show would be boring."



"But they always do a good job of finding people that you root for."





Comedian David Walliams, 41, whose wife Lara Stone is due to give birth soon, was absent from the event due to filming commitments.



Despite the show being in its seventh season, David and Simon's entertaining bromance promises to keep things interesting. Explaining his absence the Little Britain actor said, "Simon has put a restraining order on me."



"Simon, if you're watching I don't want to hurt you anymore. I just want to love you."



Mum to two adorable little girls Lexi and Hollie, Amanda said she wouldn't offering any parenting advice to David, "I don't think he needs any," she said. "I think he's going to be a great dad."



The two fashionista female judges were effortlessly glamorous for the occasion.



Breathe Slow singer Alesha, 34, looked sensational in a short china blue and white printed skirt and shirt by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her seemingly endless pins.



Amanda, 42, was the epitome of chic in form-fitting black leather trousers, a billowing cream shirt and a fitted black blazer.

"This year little Britain has got talent, it's mostly young kids, " she said. "It's been amazing."



Meanwhile 53-year-old Simon, dressed in his trademark black round neck jumper and jeans, joked about being a trendsetter. "I like to set fashion trends," he joked. "It's something I've been doing for a long time."



Actress Amanda was given a pair of men's Union Jack boxer shorts when she arrived at the event. She posed happily for photographers with the comedy pants which were intended for Simon, who refused to confirm or deny recent rumours that he goes commando.