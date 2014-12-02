Paul Walker's father reveals how Meadow is coping a year after star's death

One year on since Paul Walker's death the star's father has spoken about how his granddaughter Meadow is coping after the sad loss of her father.



In an exclusive interview with E! News, Paul Walker Sr. said: "She's doing – I hear from the grapevine – very good in school. She's keeping busy."



He added, "I think she's just a little bit shy around me, grandpa. I think time is on my side and things will get better."

Paul Walker Sr. pictured on Entertainment Tonight





The late actor's father went on to say that he still feels his son's presence every day.



"I miss talking to him a great deal. He had a good heart," he said.



"Paul just radiated love and you can't fake that. Paul had a really good heart. I thought, 'How did I deserve such a wonderful son?'"



Fast & Furious star Paul died in a tragic car accident on 30 November, 2013, in California.

Dashing actor Paul Walker died on 30 November 2013





His daughter Meadow paid a touching tribute to her late dad to mark the first anniversary since his death. The 16-year-old shared an old family photo on Instagram, which showed her as a baby sitting on Paul's lap. She captioned the photograph, "I love you."



Her post garnered almost 17,000 'likes' and well wishes from Paul's legion of loyal fans, while Paul's co-stars also remembered the handsome actor.

I love you A photo posted by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Nov 11, 2014 at 8:06pm PST

Meadow remembered her dad one year on from his death, posting a previously unseen photo of the father-daughter duo

Michelle Rodriguez was among the first of the late actor's former co-stars to reflect on their memories of the star.



"I love you Paul. Your living in the hearts of all who love you for sure. Sending mad love out to Heaven @SupportROWW' she wrote on Twitter, and included a black-and-white image of the heartthrob smiling.