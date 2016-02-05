Justin Theroux on wife Jennifer Aniston: 'It's a laugh a minute'

She had us giggling when she played Rachel in Friends and with plenty of comedy films under her belt it may not come as a surprise to learn that Jennifer Aniston has a good sense of humour off screen too. In fact, according to her husband, Justin Theroux, she's quite the comedian at home.

The 44 year-old expressed how the Horrible Bosses star, who is due to appear in the much-anticipated Freinds reunion, is a witty woman and always makes him laugh. "It’s a laugh a minute," he told Loaded magazine. "When we get on a run, it’s pretty fun. There’s been a couple of times when she has brought me to my knees laughing and me her."

It seems the couple have been enjoying married life since they said "I do" in their home in Bel-Air, California in August.

"Literally, there was one time and she did something so funny and I was literally on my knees. So yeah, it’s a fun house," he added.

Justin is preparing for the release of Zoolander 2 which he co-wrote and stars in. "I loved the first Zoolander so much," he told the publication. "Not only did I have a small part in it, but I also was a huge fan of it.

"I had just come off a movie with Ben and asked him was he ever going to do a Zoolander 2 – and if that was going to happen, that I would love to do it," he said.

However, the Hollywood star had to respond to controversy surrounding Benedict Cumberbatch's character in the movie – a gender ambiguous model called All.

When the trailer for the hotly anticipated movie was released in November some fans suggested it was transphobic, with over 21,000 people signing up to boycott the film. However Justin has insisted the clip was taken out of context in the trailer.

"I don't even know what to make of it, because it hurts my feelings in a way," Justin told The Wrap. "I take great care in the jokes I write, and the umbrage being taken is out of the context of the scene. I wish people would see the movie first."