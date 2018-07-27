Amanda Holden shares gorgeous photo of her mini-me daughter Hollie The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Amanda Holden has posted a gorgeous photo of her younger daughter Hollie, who fans say are a mini-me of the Britain's Got Talent judge. The picture showed the six-year-old at the helm of a boat, wearing a captain's hat and smiling out to sea. "Captain Hollie," Amanda wrote on Instagram, adding her favourite hashtag 'hrh' meaning Her Royal Highness.

Amanda's fans flocked to the comments section, with many replying that Hollie is taking after her mum in the looks department. "Mini Amanda," one wrote, while another posted: "Gorg! She's a mini you!" A third commented, "She's beautiful just like moma," while another noted: "She looks like Emma Watson. Beautiful."

Amanda is on holiday with her family

However, other fans were convinced Hollie looks more like her dad Chris Hughes. "Aw she's soooo gorgeous, she's grown up so fast omg!! And she looks so much like Chris!! Hope you're having a fab and well-deserved holiday."

Amanda, her husband Chris and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie are enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Corsica. The TV star has been flaunting her slim figure in a range of bikini photos, defying her 47 years of age. She posed up a storm in one of her latest snaps, sitting on the bow of a speed boat in a tiny white two-piece. Another picture showed Amanda from behind, which she captioned with the hashtags "cheeky" and "bottomsup".

The TV star has two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

The blonde beauty and her husband Chris married in December 2008 at the stunning, celebrity-loved Babington House in Somerset, two years after welcoming their first daughter Lexi. Second daughter Hollie was born in January 2012. Speaking about juggling her glittering career with motherhood and her marriage, she told Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us – we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband – he's so far down the list."

She also reflected on how motherhood has changed her life. "It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more," she said. "It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable."

