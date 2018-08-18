What fans have been waiting for! Gary Barlow shares exciting news The Take That singer had teased his fans on Twitter and Instagram

After teasing his fans for days, Gary Barlow has shared some very exciting news. The Take That singer has revealed that his new book, A Better Me, will be out on sale on 4 October. Alongside a photo of the hardback cover, Gary wrote: "Alright, here it is... ! Revealing the cover of my new book 'A Better Me', which is out on the 4th of October... Can't wait for you all to see it soon. You can pre-order your copy by clicking the link in my bio #ABetterMe." Unsurprisingly, the Rule the World singer got the reaction he wanted as his fans flocked to leave comments on his Instagram post – remarking on Gary's very handsome looks.

"Oh my dear lord! Stunning photo, looking forward to my delivery," one fan wrote. "Phhhwwwwoar... gorgeous as always," another replied, while a third posted: "Ooh, looking grand Gary, can't wait to read your new book, loved the last one." Earlier this week, Gary had teased fans with a very blurry photo of his face, writing on Twitter: "Who wants to see the cover of my new book..? #ABetterMe."

Gary's new book is out in October

It's certainly been a week of excitement in the Barlow household. On Thursday, Gary and his wife of 18 years Dawn, celebrated their eldest son's birthday, as well as his outstanding A-Level results. The Take That musician wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Daniel Barlow! 18 years old today! We're so proud of you. Love Mum and Dad." A couple of hours later, he posted another picture of his lookalike son, revealing: "Congratulations Dan, not only a milestone Birthday but A - A - B in your A's."

Gary and his Take That bandmates have been hard at work these past few months, creating new music material before their tour next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary. "There are some exciting announcements coming from TTIII soon. We've an extremely important release coming this Winter in the form of a Greatest Hits with a twist," he recently tweeted. "Then in 2019 we will turn our recordings into a live show featuring all the hits from the last 3 decades. #TTIII."

