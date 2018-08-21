Stacey Solomon's family play a hilarious trick on her on holiday: see here You have to love this Loose Women star!

Stacey Solomon was almost left unimpressed after members of her family played a hilarious trick on her during their recent holiday. Despite arriving back in the UK, the Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram account to share a video from her time away. The footage sees the TV star looking rather unamused as her family tried to drag her away from some R&R in the sun and buried her underneath some sand. "My family are the worst," she wrote across the footage, later adding, "pointless."

The 28-year-old recently returned home after enjoying a sunny vacation away with her two boys. It's not known where they were holidaying, but the gang seemed to be having an incredible time. Last week, Stacey shared a beautiful bikini snap alongside an inspiring caption. "Nature = the prettiest backgrounds. No filter needed. Loving my extra fold over tummy lines this year, they look like a six pack wahoo! Winning! Happy hump day xxx," she wrote alongside the smiling photo, which saw her posing in front of some pretty bougainvillea florals.

Fans rushed to heap praise on the star for her "honest" posts, with one writing: "I am going on holiday on Friday and literally panicking over my tummy folds. You look like the most amazing women I have seen and made me feel so much more confident to put my bikini on." Another wrote: "Loving the body confidence @staceysolomon Thank you for inspiring many women to be confident in their own skin." A third post read: "So lovely to see! Your natural beauty shines through. You Look amazing!" A fourth follower added: "You're so amazing I love how honest and real you are!"

