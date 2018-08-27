You'll never believe how Victoria Beckham spent her bank holiday weekend Parents will relate to this summer holiday activity!

Victoria Beckham found the perfect way to keep her youngest children Harper and Cruz entertained over the bank holiday weekend - making slime! The Spice Girls star proved she's just like any other parent by getting her hands messy and making a colourful batch of slime decorated with colourful beads, glitter and gems.

Sharing a video of Harper playing with her slime on Instagram Stories, Victoria told fans: "Making slime on a rainy Sunday." The fashion designer enlisted The Slimey Unicorn, a company that hosts slime parties and workshops, to join her family at their country home on Sunday. She is the latest celebrity parent to get involved in the slime craze with their children; Holly Willoughby and Kate Garraway are among the other mums who have shared photos as they made their own homemade slime.

Victoria Beckham made slime with her children Harper and Cruz on Sunday

The Beckhams are spending the last few days of the summer holidays at their country home following an amazing few weeks that has seen them visit Montenegro, Los Angeles and Bali. And seven-year-old Harper will be returning to school with an incredible new look after cutting her waist-length locks into a chic new do - that is a replica of her mum's Posh Spice bob.

MORE: Harper Beckham cuts her hair even shorter as she replicates mum Victoria's bob

On Saturday, Victoria took to Instagram to reveal her daughter's hair transformation in a series of photos taken in the countryside. Harper looked incredibly grown up with her new, short haircut, and her proud mum wrote besides the photo: "Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic."

The fashion designer said it was the perfect rainy day activity

In another photo, Harper was pictured standing next to her dad David while pushing one of her dolls in a toy pram. Victoria captioned the imagine: "Family time is everything @davidbeckham kisses from us all x VB." Harper's new haircut went down a treat with fans, who were quick to share their views in the comments section. One wrote: "She looks just like you! Beautiful girl. I love how your family is so close."

STORY: How slime toys could make your children ill