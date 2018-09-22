Ant McPartlin celebrates six months of sobriety with happy photo - see his sweet message He looks great!

Following what can only be described as a tough year, Ant McPartlin is looking happy and healthy in a photo shared by his friend to mark six months since going sober. Publicity agent Simon Hargreaves posted a photo of Ant after enjoying a special dinner together, along with the caption: "Long overdue catch up with my buddy of 20+ years for lunch this week. 6 months sober, annoyingly healthy looking, and happier than I’ve seen him in years. Immensely proud of this lad for his strength and determination to face up to his issues and get help." Ant is smiling in the photo, with his arm wrapped around Simon, looking very content and so much healthier than when we've seen him in recent months.

Ant responded to the sweet photo by retweeting and repling with: "Thanks pal. Really appreciate it. Lovely seeing you too. It really was long overdue. #weloveagoodlunch Hope you’re using your Jcrew tote bag! A" The photo was shared just after Holly Willoughby revealed what Ant's response was to her replacing him as a presenter on I'm A Celebrity. The mum-of-three told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: "He was part of the discussion from the off. He’s happy that I’m looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other," before adding: "I think it’s going to be much weirder for Dec. I mean he’s only ever worked with Ant."

Ant also broke his social media silence on Twitter yesterday, and showed his cheeky personality that we all know and love, by retweeting a cheeky post from his friend and fellow Britain's Got Talent cast member, David Walliams. David shared a vintage photo of a woman posing with two boys in uniform, and captioned the snap: "My first ever meeting with @antanddec." Ant, who has only tweeted on a handful of occasions following being charged with drink driving back in April, wrote: "Brilliant! A," accompanied by a crying with laughter emoji.

