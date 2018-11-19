Binky Felstead reveals reason why she split up with Josh Patterson Binky and JP mutually parted ways in September

Binky Felstead has opened up about splitting up from Josh 'JP' Patterson, admitting that the pair decided it was "unfair to India" to remain together after having problems in their relationship for a while. Chatting to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, she said: "It was literally a mutual decision. Things hadn't been right for a while, but we'd kind of painted over it. I think doing that was unfair on India as well as ourselves. We can't stick together just because we have a baby."

The pair share a daughter, India

She continued: "You know, [it] was always a bit up and down. But India was an amazing surprise and we thought we would give it our best shot. And we have had really happy times, just like any couple. But we're still quite young – Josh had never had a girlfriend before – and we've been in the public eye, which isn't easy anyway when you're in a relationship. And then to have a baby on top of everything else."

MORE: Binky Felstead shares glimpse into mummy retreat after split with Josh 'JP' Patterson

Loading the player...

The pair split in September, and released a joint statement which read: "It is with a heavy heart we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple. We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow. There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way, we now move forward with love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 100% committed to. We have been going through this privately for a while and we are now in a good place. We won't be commenting on this further."

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals clever trick to balance busy career with family life