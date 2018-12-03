Robbie Williams' children Teddy, Charlie and Coco meet Santa – see photo The family have had a very exciting year

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have enjoyed a year of many highs, with the birth of their daughter Coco in September, followed by their eldest Teddy making her public debut as one of Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids in October. And now with Christmas around the corner, the family are making sure to make more wonderful memories together. Most recently, Robbie and Ayda treated their three young children with a visit to meet Santa himself! Taking to Instagram, Ayda shared a sweet photo of Teddy, six, and four-year-old Charlie sitting with Father Christmas in a cabin. "Teddy, Charlie and Coco made the good list. Unfortunately, Santa wasn’t able to find @robbiewilliams name on the list," the X Factor judge wrote in the caption.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children went to visit Lapland UK

Last week, the family enjoyed more festivities in London, including a trip to the Somerset House ice rink. Ayda shared photos from the trip out, including a cute picture of Teddy and Charlie skating around the ice as they held onto penguin skating aids. The Loose Women panellist also made fans jealous with a picture of her salted caramel marshmallow treat and mug of hot cocoa. The family are big fans of Christmas, and last year Ayda impressed fellow mums with her Elf on the Shelf efforts, and has been pulling out all the stops this year too. And now with another addition to the family, the 25 December in the Williams' household will be extra-special as Coco celebrates her very first Christmas.

Ayda has been pulling out all the stops with Elf on the Shelf

While both Robbie and Ayda are protective of their children's privacy – only ever sharing photos of them that cover their faces – the couple were extremely proud of Teddy when she undertook her bridesmaid duties at the second royal wedding of the year. The little girl delighted crowds as she waved to the cameras, and looked adorable matching other young bridesmaids including Princess Charlotte in a white dress. Ayda spoke about Teddy's big moment during an interview with GMB after the wedding, and said that she was "just a dream." She said: "They are unpredictable those little ones. So I was like, please, please, please…. She's a mini Williams, so at any point she could have ripped off her clothes and been in her tiger pants, done something inappropriate! She was just like a dream. I was so proud."

