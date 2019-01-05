Strictly's Dianne Buswell jokes about Joe Sugg engagement after just months of dating See what she said…

They may have only been dating for a few months, but Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg seem to be getting pretty serious! Dianne even seemed to joke at a potential engagement on Friday, when she retweeted one of Joe's YouTube videos that was entitled 'What's in the box prank.' She wrote: "What’s in the box???? Not a ring that’s for sure," with a crying-laughing emoji. The couple's fans were quick to comment on the tweet, with one writing: "The views would pop off on that video if it was a ring," and another adding: "Not yet. I guess we’ll have to wait and see," with a heart emoji.

Joe and Dianne joked about a proposal during their latest vlog

In the video, Joe presents Dianne with a box that has a toy spider in it, saying: "Got you a last minute Christmas present. Do you know what I realised, this looks like I'm proposing to you! This is not a proposal, I promise this is not a proposal! I should get down on one knee." While she screamed at first seeing the spider, the Australian dancer took the joke pretty well, laughing: "You know what, Bear Grylls Buswell is used to this. This is my mate."

Joe and Dianne have been happily sharing their sweet relationship on social media since announcing their romance, with Dianne regularly appearing in Joe's vlogs. The pair even discussed Dianne's return to Strictly for the 2019 series in a recent video, with Joe admitting he didn't think he could sit in the audience and watch her with a new partner.

Discussing how close they were to winning, the professional dancer said: "Next year I can still win." To which, Joe remarked: "Oh yeah, that's a good point. Next year, Dianne has another chance. I don't, unfortunately." Dianne then added: "But you can come watch," with Joe quipping: "No, I'm not. I refuse. I'll be sitting at home going, 'That should be me!' What if you get a perfect score…"