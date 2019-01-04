Why Joe Sugg 'is refusing to support' Dianne Buswell in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing Beware of the green-eyed monster!

Although it's been less than a month since they finished as runners-up on Strictly Come Dancing, it seems Joe Sugg is already dreading the moment Dianne Buswell gets given a new celebrity dance partner in the next series – if she returns, that is! Speaking in their first joint vlog as a couple on Joe's YouTube page, the stars opened up about the final which saw Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton lift up the glitterball trophy. Discussing how close they were to winning, the professional dancer joked: "Next year I can still win [Strictly]." To which, Joe remarked: "Oh yeah, that's a good point. Next year, Dianne has another chance. I don't, unfortunately."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell confirmed their romance after Strictly

"But you can come watch," probed Dianne, with Joe quipping: "No, I'm not. I refuse. I'll be sitting at home going, 'That should be me!' What if you get a perfect score…" Remembering judge Craig Revel Horwood's refusal of giving them a perfect score, Australian beauty Dianne teased: "Yeah, can you imagine if Craig [Revel Horwood] gave me a ten straight up? We'll know it's clearly because of Joe [we didn't do better]."

Joking aside, the couple – who confirmed their relationship after the final – went on to thank their fans for their continued support over the past few weeks. "We were completely happy with the result," Joe added. "The experience itself was honestly – like I said before – is the best experience I have ever had in my life. Not only the experience itself but also the people, shout out to everyone who works on that show. What I said from day one, is that I'm not going to miss Dianne because, well you're here so I won't miss you. I will miss the dancing but not as much as the people who work on that show."

Throughout the latest series, Joe and Dianne's chemistry was evident with fans, and so their relationship didn't come as much of a surprise when it was revealed. After spending Christmas apart, the pair have lots to look forward to this year as they are set to embark on the Strictly nationwide tour with some of their co-stars.

