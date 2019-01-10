Dianne Buswell reveals new career goal – and it's very different to dancing Introducing Miss Buswell…

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has revealed her goals for 2019, and one involves a very different career move. The professional dancer was appearing in boyfriend Joe Sugg's latest YouTube video, and said that she would like to become a school teacher! She said: "I want to become a school teacher – soon." Knowing how busy his girlfriend is, an amused Joe replied: "Do you realise you're on tour most of the year? How are you going to find time?" Agreeing, Dianne also said that she would like to have a better memory, and to read a book, which prompted Joe to offer her his own reading material – fellow Strictly pro Anton Du Beke's novel, One Enchanted Evening.

Dianne Buswell said she wants to become a school teacher!

During Joe and Dianne's chat, they also addressed the speculation surrounding their rumoured engagement. Fans got excited after Dianne was pictured looking to be wearing a ring on her left finger, but she later explained that the camera had flipped the image around, and that it was actually on her right hand. Joe said: "I had a text from my auntie Eva asking if she should buy a hat for this supposed wedding. That's the level that it's got to. She said she saw it on the lunchtime news!" He continued: "Dianne and myself have known each other for what, four months? I mean, she's great and everything but I think getting engaged would be a little bit OTT. So don't panic. It's annoyed me a little bit. Normally I don’t feel the need to address things but I feel that one was too funny not to talk about. The only thing we are engaged in is dance."

MORE: Tidying Up with Marie Kondo: 5 lessons everyone can learn from Netflix's new TV star

Joe and Dianne announced their relationship in December

READ: Strictly's Stacey Dooley just made an exciting announcement

Joe and Dianne's chemistry was evident with fans throughout Strictly, and so their relationship didn’t come as much of a surprise when Joe announced it last month, a day after the Strictly final. The 27-year-old vlogger posted on Instagram a photo of the pair, and wrote next to it: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." The pair even managed to keep their relationship a secret from their Strictly co-stars, with Faye Tozer revealing that nobody had any idea that they were an item. Speaking to Lorraine just after the news broke, the former Steps star said: "Officially now… we were all kind of hoping… there was nothing on set, it was all very professional, that's lovely."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.