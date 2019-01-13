Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo opens up about cancer scare: 'I found a lump' The Diversity dancer worked on ITV's The Real Full Monty

We're loving watching Ashley Banjo on this year's Dancing on Ice. The handsome dancer is in his element judging the hugely popular weekend show - but life hasn't always been as easy for Ashley. On Lorraine 2017, Ashley opened up about a terrifying health scare, reavealling he found a lump that could have potentially been cancerous. At the time, the 30-year-old was choreographing the routine for ITV's The Real Full Monty. He explained: "Part of the reason I wanted to be part of this is I had a scare not that long ago. I found a lump and I just refused to do anything about it."

Elaborating further, he added: "I was like, 'No, I'm fine, I'm a dancer, and I'm fit and healthy'. So I didn't tell my wife or my family or anybody. Taking part in this is what made me finally go and do something about it and get checked out. Thank God, everything is fine."

The show was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Full Monty film. Stars including McFly band member Harry Judd, former TOWIE star Elliot Wright and Olympic swimmer Mark Foster performed the famous 'full monty' routine at the London Palladium theatre for the one-off show in order to raise awareness for testicular and prostate cancer.

Ashley, the brother of I'm A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo, rose to fame as part of dance troupe Diversity which won Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Speaking about his time on the ITV talent show, he added: "We are so grateful every day. We wouldn't have been able to do what we've done if it weren't for people's support. We are honestly so, so grateful."

