Strictly's Katya Jones heads straight to Dancing on Ice following return from Russia

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones returned from her holiday at home in Russia on Sunday, and headed straight to the Dancing on Ice studio to support her friend Hamish Gaman. The 29-year-old professional dancer had spent a few weeks at home with her family, where her husband Neil Jones joined her for part of the festivities. However, he returned back to the UK earlier than Katya, who extended her trip to meet up with friends. After flying home over the weekend, she uploaded a photo of herself being greeted by her adorable dog Crumble, before sharing another picture with friends in the Dancing on Ice audience. Despite Neil and Katya being reunited after the time apart, Katya spent her special night out with just her girlfriends.

As well as being friends with professional skater Hamish - who is partnered with contestant Saara Aalto - Katya has another connection to Dancing on Ice. Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan is taking part in this year's dancing show. Could Katya's visit mean that she's also got her eye on hitting the ice in the future?

Katya and Neil have been married since 2013, and as well as taking part in Strictly, they run their own dance school, The Joneses' Studio. It was recently announced that the couple will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". The stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

