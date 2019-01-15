Joe Sugg shares unrecognisable throwback in viral ten year challenge He looks so young!

Have you taken part in the ten year challenge yet? The idea is to share photos of yourself from back in 2009 on social media, to show your friends and followers just how much you've changed in the last decade – and Joe Sugg has just treated his Instagram followers to two brilliant throwback snaps! The Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who made the final of the popular dancing show, shared a photo of himself dressed in a purple polo shirt with a mop of blonde hair, while the second showed Joe wearing a Lyle and Scott polo shirt and a beanie hat. He captioned the latter: "Thought I was so cool with my mate @Tom_CC's Lyle and Scott polo," accompanied by eye roll and laughing face emojis.

The popular YouTube personality is currently taking part in the Strictly Live! Tour with his dance partner and girlfriend, Dianne Buswell. The pair announced that they were a couple following the Strictly finale on Instagram. Joe posted a beautiful picture of the pair together, writing: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

The pair recently had to shut down reports that they were engaged, with Joe joking on YouTube that they hadn't known each other long enough. Chatting on his popular channel, he said: "I had a text from my auntie Eva asking if she should buy a hat for this supposed wedding. That's the level that it's got to. She said she saw it on the lunchtime news! Dianne and myself have known each other for what, four months? I mean, she's great and everything but I think getting engaged would be a little bit OTT. So don't panic. It's annoyed me a little bit. Normally I don't feel the need to address things but I feel that one was too funny not to talk about. The only thing we are engaged in is dance."

