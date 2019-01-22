Karen Clifton opens up about going home to her 'love' after Strictly tour So sweet!

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton has been spending some time away from her new boyfriend David Webbe and her beloved dogs since kicking off the dance show's tour in Birmingham with new partner Graeme Swann – and she took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share how much she was looking forward to returning home to them. Reposting a sweet clip from David, who has been looking after her dogs for her while she's away – she wrote: "Mommy is coming home tonight my love." Aw!

Karen and David in New York over Christmas

Karen will be away from home for the next few weeks as she travels around the UK with her fellow Strictly stars. While most of the celebrities and pros taking part have remained in the same couple as they were on the show, some – like Karen – have had a change around. Karen's 2018 celebrity dance partner Charles Venn isn’t taking part in the tour due to work commitments, while Graeme's former partner, Oti Mabuse, is unavailable to participate as she is currently starring in new dance show, The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl and Matthew Morrison.

MORE: Who is Strictly star Karen Clifton's new boyfriend?

Loading the player...

The professional dancer does have an opportunity to take a few days off this week, however, as the next leg of the tour doesn't start until Thursday – when the cast will travel to Leeds. No doubt we will see some of the Strictly favourites at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, for which many of the stars have returned to London.

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton and boyfriend David Webb get matching tattoos - take a look

It's thought that Karen introduced David to her family in New York over the festive period, indicating things are getting serious between them. She previously told HELLO!: "Having love in my life is a beautiful thing. There is definitely no ruling that out." Rumours of Karen's romance with the British singer resurfaced in November when they were seen leaving The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together.