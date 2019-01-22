Peter Andre defends wife Emily after trolls joke about her age The couple have a 16-year age gap

Peter Andre has jumped to the defence of his wife Emily MacDonagh after trolls compared her to a 12-year-old. Writing in his new! column, Peter, 45, addressed the cruel remarks and insisted that his wife would have the last laugh. "I saw some people commented, saying she looks 12 years old," Peter wrote. "The joke's on them, though, because while they might think they're being cruel, they're actually paying her a huge compliment. My wife is 30 this year, so how great is it that people think she looks so youthful. When she's 50 she's going to look like she's in her twenties – good on her."

Peter recently shared a photo of his wife pulling a silly face at the camera, while relaxing at home in a tracksuit. "Mwah :) Thought this was a cute pic of her. She has no idea of course," Peter wrote on Instagram as he uploaded the snap. Emily has no social media accounts. While some commented on how Emily, a 29-year-old junior doctor, looks like a teenager, the majority shared their support with Peter.

"Age is just a number. It doesn't matter how big the gap is as long as you are both happy. They are a lovely couple," one follower replied. "Wow the comments on here saying about their age gap. Who cares? Are they happy? Yes they are, big deal," another wrote.

Emily and Peter share a 16-year age gap, but the couple have both previously said it doesn't make a difference to them. Speaking to The Sun when they were first dating, the Mysterious Girl singer said: "A lot has been made of the age gap between us but she turns 23 this week and we don't even think about the age difference – it's irrelevant. I'm really, really happy and although it's very early days with Ems and we're just seeing how it goes, she's a beautiful girl and I'm loving spending time with her."

Fast-forward nearly seven years and the couple are happily married with two beautiful children: Amelia, five, and Theo, who turned two in November. Peter also shares a son Junior and a daughter Bista with his ex-wife Katie Price.

