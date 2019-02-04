Take That's Howard Donald admits he should be pansexual The singer is married to wife Katie Halil

Take That singer Howard Donald has opened up about his sexuality, admitting that maybe he "should" be pansexual, which is when you're attracted to someone regardless of gender. Howard, who is married to wife Katie Halil, recorded an Instagram video in which he said he fancies both men and women. His musings came about after he listened to French singer Christine and the Queens.

"Christine and the Queens, she's a pansexual, I've read," said Howard. "Pansexual sounds good. Maybe I should be pansexual. And let's face it, women look at other women sometimes and think, 'Ooh yeah, she's tasty, I fancy her.' I've looked at men before and thought, 'Oh yeah, I fancy him, he's a good-looking guy. I wish I looked like that.'"

Howard is happily married to wife Katie Halil

Howard continued: "You can still be attracted to men and still be attracted to women… as well as women, sorry. But I'm happy with my wife, anyway. But I'm just saying, I'm very open-minded when it comes to that."

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton shaves her head before live tour

Howard and his illustrator wife Katie married in a private ceremony on 2 January 2015 after meeting of the set of a Marks & Spencer Christmas TV advert in 2008. They welcomed their first child in January 2016 and named him Bowie Taylan in honour of David Bowie, who had passed away two days prior. At the time Howard tweeted: "Bowie Taylan Donald came into world on Tues 12th Jan. Mummy and daddy suffering sleep deprivation but life is wonderful, he is divine."

Howard and Katie share two sons together

MORE: Christine Lampard pictured with baby Patricia on 40th birthday

A year later, the couple had their second child together, a little boy named Dougie Bear. "Hello Dougie Bear Donald! He's here and he's beautiful! He arrived yesterday morning and we are over the Pluto," the musician tweeted in February 2017. Howard, 50, also has two daughters from previous relationships: 20-year-old Grace and 13-year-old Lola.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.