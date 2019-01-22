Who is Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh? The couple have two children together

Peter Andre has been in showbiz since the nineties, best known for his hit track Mysterious Girl, his high-profile relationships and his stints on reality TV. But who is his other half, Emily MacDonagh? The couple often make appearances on Lorraine together where they present cooking segments, while medic Emily has also stepped in for Dr Hilary on the show. Here's everything you need to know about the gorgeous doctor…

Who is Emily MacDonagh?

Emily is a 29-year-old junior doctor who works in a hospital in Surrey. She was born on 16 August 1989 in Taunton and studied medicine at the University of Bristol. Apart from jugging motherhood with her hospital day job, Emily occasionally stars on TV with her husband. In 2017, the couple hosted a travel special on This Morning from Santorini, the same Greek island where they honeymooned. Emily and Peter, 45, also have a cookery segment on Lorraine, where they whip up healthy, tasty dishes from the comfort of their home. She has also appeared as a medical expert on the same show, offering health advice on issues such as eating disorders and anxiety.

How did Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh meet?

Peter and Emily met after her father operated on the singer to remove kidney stones in 2010. As a thank you, Peter invited Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh and his whole family to his home for dinner, and hence met Emily, who was a lifelong fan. The pair kept in touch and began dating two years later when Emily was still a medical student in Bristol. At the start of their relationship, Emily appeared on her beau's ITV2 reality show, Peter Andre: My Life, in which she said: "I hope his family like me and I know he feels the same way, as what your family think is so important." But soon after, Peter made the decision to step back from reality TV, saying: "Emily is a little bit more private, I want to stick up for her, to protect her". Only a few months after her graduation, after about a year of dating, the trainee doctor fell pregnant.

Emily often stars on Lorraine on the couple's cookery segment

When did Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh marry?

The singer proposed just days before Emily welcomed their first child together, a daughter Amelia, in January 2014. Peter got down on one knee on New Year's Eve in 2013 in their baby nursery. The couple waited until July 2015 to marry in Exeter's Mamhead House.

The couple met after Emily's doctor dad operated on Peter

How many children do Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh have?

The couple are the proud parents to a five-year-old daughter Amelia and a son Theo, who turned two in November 2018. Peter also shares a son Junior, 13, and a daughter Bista, 11, with his ex-wife Katie Price. Speaking to HELLO!, Peter explained how the couple take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop'. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium," he said. "It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

Emily credits her parents as role models, telling HELLO!: "I'm one of five children and Mum and Dad are brilliant with kids. Dad has a special way of holding Theo that stops him crying every time he picks him up. As for my mum, I call her the baby whisperer. She's a paediatrician, so spends her whole life around babies and when she holds Theo, he immediately stops crying. She says babies can sense when we're stressed and that we should try to stay calm, which is often easier said than done."

Emily is very protective of her children and refuses to let their faces be shown on social media. She doesn't have a Twitter or Instagram account herself, but whenever Peter shares photos of their children, he always asks permission first.

Do Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh want another baby?

Peter has often been asked about whether he would like to have a third child with Emily. Last September, the pop star wrote in his Now magazine column: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst-case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine." He continued: "At the start, it felt like he was never going to settle and sleep through the night, but now he's such a good baby and sleeps the longest out of all the kids! If we do have another one, it will be the last though...maybe!"

Peter also has two older children Bista and Junior with his ex-wife

What have Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh said about their age gap?

A lot has been said about Peter and Emily's age gap, with the singer being quizzed about the difference in their years even now. At the start of their relationship, Peter told the Sun: "We don't even think about the age difference – it's irrelevant. I'm really, really happy and although it's very early days with Ems and we're just seeing how it goes, she's a beautiful girl and I'm loving spending time with her."

