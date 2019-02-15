Jedward heartbroken following mother’s death Susanna had been battling with cancer

John and Edward Grimes - best known as the Jedward twins - have shared a heartbreaking statement following the death of their mother. Susanna Grimes sadly died after battling cancer for several years. In their heartbreaking tribute on Twitter, John and Edward wrote: "Rest In Peace Mammy. You live on through us. We will miss you and your smile. You shaped the character of who we are. Mammy lived with cancer for many years but was always full of life! You live on in our Memories and will always be alive in our Hearts." They also shared photographs of themselves posing with their mum in happier times. Susanna was a doting mum who fully supported her boys' pop career and even worked as their manager. The last thing she posted on Twitter was a love heart on Tuesday.

Jedward first grabbed our attention when they took part in X Factor in 2009, captivating fans with their energetic routines, eclectic style and vibrant personalities. The Irish identical twins, who are now 27 years old, made a huge Marmite style 'love-or-hate' impact, despite not making it through to the finals. They then went on to perform on the X Factor Tour, release the Planet Jedward album, film a documentary and represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest. They also entered the Celebrity Big Brother house - twice! According to Spears, their net worth is £6.5million.

The boys have a strong following of over 605, 000 fans on Twitter, who have taken to the platform to offer their sympathy. One wrote: "She was always so proud of you and will forever be proud of you and everything you achieved! And now she’ll live forever through your legacy and all of us." Another added: "What a woman. A warrior. You're both such a credit to her and will forever be making her proud. No words can ease the pain but I needed to say something. Stick together. Accept the love people will be giving you. Keep her memories alive every minute of the day. Cry. X."

