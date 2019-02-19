Celebrity daily edit: Jacques and Gabriella's South Africa adventure, RIP Karl Lagerfeld - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the adorable Monegasque twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they head with their mother Princess Charlene to her native South Africa for an amazing safari. We are saddened by the loss to the fashion world of German-born designer Karl Lagerfeld. And we are excited by the launch of Victoria Beckham's new YouTube channel... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW