The ONE guest you didn't see but attended Meghan Markle's baby shower

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a very special trip to New York this week, as her closest friends all came to the city to throw her a baby shower. Everyone from her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer to her best friend Jessica Mulroney attended the celebration ahead of the royal baby's arrival, but there was one person you didn't see arriving at the Mark Hotel on Wednesday – Serena William's daughter Alexis Olympia. The one-year-old was spotted with her nanny outside the venue, while her famous doll Qui Qui – who has its own Instagram page – was pictured next to a New York tote bag.

Alexis herself had enjoyed a party of her own just before she set off to New York with her mum. Serena – who doesn't celebrate birthdays – threw her daughter a carnival themed party last week, complete with train rides, and a sweet shop named 'Olympia's Candy Shop.' On Instagram stories, Serena shared photos from the celebration, and said: "I wanted to just do something fun because we don’t do birthdays."

Other guests at Meghan's baby shower included Amal Clooney, her royal wedding makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, and Pilates instructor Taryn Toomey. Meghan certainly didn’t do things by halves when it came to the special celebration either. A big delivery was spotted arriving at the hotel she was staying in ahead of the event, which appeared to be party favours. Harpist Erin Hill was also pictured arriving with her harp, while a large cotton candy machine was wheeled into the hotel too. It is thought that guests started the afternoon with a flower arranging class, while tucking into sweet treats by the hotel's head chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Meghan arrived in New York on Saturday, and started off her trip with a visit to the Laduree in SoHo for macarons and tea. "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source told HELLO!. Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City." During the trip, Meghan also enjoyed plenty of shopping trips in the city, and is said to have purchased plenty of new baby clothes to bring back to the UK.

